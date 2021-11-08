Scream’s Neve Campbell Reveals How Sidney Will Be Different In The Fifth Movie

As far as horror franchises go, there are few quite as beloved as Wes Craven’s Scream. The slasher property is returning to theaters this coming January, with the original trio of heroes back in their iconic roles. And Neve Campbell recently revealed how Sidney Prescott will be different in the fifth Scream movie.

Neve Campbell starred as final girl Sidney Prescott in all four of the previous Scream movies. Fans were thrilled that she’d be back for the new sequel, especially now that the first trailer has finally arrived. While Campbell is being careful to guard the secrets of Scream, she recently updated the generations of fans about how her character has changed, saying:

Sidney is now a mother. So another level of strength as a woman. She's living out of her hometown. She lives away. And she has a happy life. And that's all I can tell you!

Well, there you have it. On top of surviving four previous killers, Sidney Prescott has continued growing up since we last saw her. Now she’s got the strength of a mother, which also adds some major stakes to her upcoming clash with Ghostface . Because if she dies, that leaves her child without a parent.

Neve Campbell’s comments to Total Film marks a rare occasion where the beloved actress spoke about the actual contents of the new Scream. The cast has been careful to guard spoilers for the upcoming slasher. And given how many questions the first trailer inspired, that’s going to have to continue until the project finally hits theaters in January.

Scream fans surmised that Sidney Prescott might be a mother thanks to a recent featurette for the upcoming movie, which showed Neve Campbell’s character jogging with a baby carriage. It should be interesting to see how this adds stakes to the drama of the movie. And with Sidney’s trauma ultimately being tied to her own late mother, I’m eager to see how the beloved final girl manages to fight against Ghostface this time around.

Later in the same interview, Neve Campbell further addressed the limited footage of Sidney in the new Scream movie. When receiving an ominous call from Dewey, Sidney affirms that she definitely has her own gun. Campbell addressed this brief bit of dialogue, saying:

Because of her history, she'd be an idiot not to.

It should be interesting to see how legacy actors like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are utilized in the new Scream movie. It was recently revealed that Ghostface’s new target is actually newcomer Sam (In the Heights’ Melissa Barrera), who reached out to Dewey for help to try and survive. As a reminder, you can check out the first trailer for Scream below,

With Scream getting closer to theaters every day, the marketing campaign is definitely starting to pick up pace. In addition to the limited footage, some lucky fans were able to stay in Stu’s house from the original movie around Halloween. That location is seemingly a major one in the new Scream movie, showing how filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attempting to honor the late Wes Craven .