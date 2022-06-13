Scream’s Jasmin Savoy Brown Reacts To Neve Campbell Leaving The Sixth Movie

The horror genre has been thriving over the past few years, resulting in a renaissance that has thrilled fans and made a ton of money at the box office. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters via new legacy-quels, including 2022’s Scream. That acclaimed slasher featured newcomers like Jasmin Savoy Brown, who recently reacted to the news that Neve Campbell is officially leaving the upcoming sixth movie .

Shortly after the wild box office success of Scream was revealed, Paramount quickly announced that another sequel was coming from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. But the cast was up in the air, with Neve Campbell revealing she was waiting on a script before committing to the role of Sidney Prescott. Campbell recently revealed she wouldn’t be returning due to a dispute about pay, to the disappointment of generations of fans. Jasmin Savoy Brown will be reprising her role as fan favorite Mindy Meeks-Martin, and was recently asked by Variety about the Craft icon not returning as the franchise’s hero. As Savoy Brown put it,

I absolutely respect her for that. I think that it's hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry at all. If any person, but especially any woman, feels that she deserves more – whether that's a financial situation with work, out of a relationship, out of fill in the blank – if she can walk away, I support that.

Talk about a class act. While Jasmin Savoy Brown is likely disappointed in not working with Neve Campbell in Scream 6, the Yellowjackets star certainly seems to have empathy about the situation. Furthermore she respects Campbell for advocating for herself in such a way, regardless of how the upcoming sequel might need to be restructured.

Jasmin Savoy Brown was asked about Neve Campbell’s departure from Scream 6 while promoting Showtime’s Yellowjackets for awards contention. She was one of the first actors announced to be appearing in the upcoming slasher, alongside fellow newcomers Samantha Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Mason Gooding. While the cast has continued to be filled out, it seemingly won’t include Campbell.

Since David Arquette’s character Dewey was killed off in the 2022 sequel, this means that Courteney Cox might be the only original Scream character who is appearing in the upcoming sixth movie. Those three OG’s starred in all five original movies, so it’s hard to imagine how the property will continue without them. Luckily there is another returning face in the form of Scream 4 ’s Hayden Panettiere aka Kirby Reed.

Jasmin Savoy Brown isn’t the only Scream actor who has offered a comment on Neve Campbell departing the franchise. While David Arquette lamented that there’s going to be a new movie without Sidney, original cast members Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy both came out in support of Campbell. And with even the new cast giving Campbell respect for her decision, it certainly seems like there’s nothing but positivity surrounding the House of Cards alum’s stance.