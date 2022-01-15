Scream’s Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Once Attacked By A Bear On A Movie Set
The bear did not ask her what her favorite scary movie was.
Neve Campbell knows a thing or two about scary movies. As a bonafide Scream Queen (or, queen of Scream if you’d prefer), she has endured some brutal moments on screen over the years. But it turns out one of her scariest on-set moments had nothing to do with Ghostface, because she was once attacked by a bear while filming a movie.
Most people probably associate Neve Campbell with the Scream franchise – she has starred in all five films, after all. But before she played Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven's original movie, she worked hard to build a Hollywood career, racking up credits in film (like the spooky teen movie The Craft) and television (like her breakthrough role in the family drama Part of Five). One of her pre-Scream performances was noteworthy for a much less positive reason. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Campbell shared a story about a terrifying experience she had on a Canadian film set. It started when she was asked to do something a little bit unconventional to prepare for a scene:
Okay, there were probably safer ways to get the bear on board with his big cinematic moment, but the actress told Kelly Clarkson she set aside her reservations. She was just seventeen years old and assumed the crew knew what they were doing. Also, the star said that she was a “people pleaser” and eager to show she was capable of the scary stunt, so she followed the instructions:
Luckily, one of the members of the crew was able to distract the bear by throwing rocks at it, and Neve Campbell was able to escape. She didn’t disclose which movie she was filming at the time, but it goes without saying that it probably wasn't her favorite filmmaking experience.
These days, she’s still screaming on movie sets from time to time, albeit in a much more controlled environment. The latest Scream just debuted in theaters (with a solid opening night) and, while there are plenty of terrifying moments that have delighted critics, the film doesn’t feature a single bear.
