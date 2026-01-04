Will Bryan Cranston Ever Appear On The Pitt Alongside His Daughter? An EP Got Real About It
The Breaking Bad star is Taylor Dearden's dad.
Ever since I started watching The Pitt and learned that the actress behind Dr. Mel King, Taylor Dearden, was the daughter of Bryan Cranston, I’ve been wondering if he’d ever appear on the show. Then, I heard the Breaking Bad actor praise his kid's work, and that dream became bigger. Now, as Season 2 of Pitt prepares to premiere, an executive producer has opened up about whether that dream could ever become a reality.
This whole conversation about Cranston started when Chucky actor Brad Dourif was brought up during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, because he guest-starred on The Pitt during Season 1. Notably, his daughter, Fiona Dourif, is a regular on the medical drama – she plays Dr. McKay – and her real-life dad got to portray her character’s father, Neil McKay. So, the interviewer asked if there was a “temptation” to “get Bryan to come in with Taylor.” In response, director and executive producer John Wells said:
Well, that settled things quickly. The odds of us ever seeing Bryan Cranston on The Pitt are slim to none. However, there’s a good reason behind it.
Overall, this medical drama is made up of extremely talented actors who were not super well-known, with the exception of Noah Wyle. That is a fact they’d like to maintain on the show, so the attention stays on the characters we know and love and the messages about healthcare workers and medicine they’re working to spread. Explaining that point further, Wells said:
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
The Pitt airs weekly on HBO Max, so you'll want to make sure you have a subscription. Plans start at $10.99 per month, and it will give you access to other acclaimed shows, too, like The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.
To be blunt, if Bryan Cranston (or any A-lister for that matter) were to be on The Pitt, it’s possible that it would shift the focus of the show and leave people more likely in awe of the actor than the story at hand.
Don’t get me wrong, some series use A-list guest stars in very effective ways. I mean, Cranston won a 2025 Emmy for guest-starring on The Studio, which felt like it featured every famous person ever in it. However, other programs aren’t built to do things like that, and that’s the case for The Pitt.
So, as The Pitt gets ready to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, don’t get your hopes up. However, don’t feel like this is a bad thing either. Sure, it’d be great to see the father-daughter duo on screen together, but they can do that elsewhere. When it comes to this medical drama (which was one of my favorite shows of 2025), the focus is going to stay on the actors we got to know last season and introduce us to new guest stars and regulars who will be played by talented actors who deserve the spotlight. That seems like a win to me.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, to see Taylor Dearden and the cast of The Pitt back in action, make sure your HBO Max subscription is ready. Season 2 premieres on January 8, and then it will air weekly on Thursdays after that.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.