I'm Obsessed With The Costumes Sabrina Carpenter Rocked For Her Halloween Concert, But I Really Can’t Get Over What Drew Barrymore Wore To It
Hello, Drew!
Sabrina Carpenter really pulled out all the stops for her Halloween concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Not only was everyone in costume on stage, but the pop star herself had three different Halloween fits ready for the occasion. However, the fun didn’t stop there. That’s because when Drew Barrymore showed up to get arrested for being hot, she paid homage to one of the best horror movies with her costume.
Sabrina Carpenter Had Three Costumes For Her Halloween Show
So, last year, the “Espresso” singer performed a concert on Halloween, and she wore three different costumes throughout the show. She did the same thing this year, and I’d say she stepped up her game, too.
To start the show off, she revealed that she was wearing a perfect sparkly Wonder Woman outfit. Take a look:
Then, when she normally wears a black one-piece, she appeared dressed as cowgirl Barbie. Looking just like Margot Robbie’s titular character when she’s in the Real World, Carpenter really rocked the pink like she was in the movie Barbie:
Finally, she ended her show in a two-piece set inspired by Fred Flintstone from The Flintstones, which was easily the most surprising and funny costume of the night:
Now, right before she performed “Juno,” she revealed her bright orange look by arresting a fan in the crowd for being hot. In the past, she’s arrested Millie Bobby Brown, and the pink handcuffs have also gone to SNL’s Domingo, Anne Hathaway, Joe Keery, Gigi Hadid and more. However, on Halloween, she bantered with Drew Barrymore, who was dressed as the Scream killer who murdered her character in the 1996 classic.
Drew Barrymore Showed Up Dressed As Ghostface
As I’m sure we’re all aware (and if you aren’t, sorry for the spoilers for a movie that came out almost 30 years ago), Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker was the first Ghostface kill ever. Her opening scene in Scream shocked tons, and to this day, it’s considered iconic. So, for the actress to show up at Carpenter’s concert as a Ghostface killer was a legendary move:
Just the concept of this bit is brilliant. However, Drew Barrymore’s commitment to it made it even better. I love how theatrical she was with her reveal, and I am so here for the silly and flirty energy she and Sabrina Carpenter threw at each other.
Now, I need to go watch Scream with a Paramount+ subscription, and I’m also thinking about how great Sabrina Carpenter would be in a Scream movie. She has the sense of humor and the acting skills to fit into that world perfectly. However, that’s just a fantasy.
What’s real is Ghostface, I mean Drew Barrymore, showed up at her concert, and I seriously cannot get over how incredible this all was!
