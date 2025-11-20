‘It’s A Very Real Reaction.’ The Brutal Scream Stunt Mishap That Left Skeet Ulrich In Excruciating Pain

If you know your slasher movie lore, you can probably replay Scream’s finale in your head. Sidney flips the script, Stu Macher eats TV glass, and Billy Loomis gets his last “one final scare” denied, hard. It’s a perfect crowd-pleaser, the kind of catharsis that made the 1996 original an instant classic and one of the best horror movies ever. What most fans didn’t realize at the time? A key beat in that takedown wasn’t acting. It was legit pain.

Back in the heyday of DVD commentaries, the late director Wes Craven casually told an “inside story” that turns one of Billy’s stabs into a bona fide yikes moment. In the scene where Sidney jams an umbrella into Billy’s chest, the production had done the responsible thing by padding Skeet Ulrich up and rigging the prop to collapse. Then the universe reminded everyone that masks limit visibility. According to the director in the official Scream audio commentary:

Skeet, when he was ten years old, had open heart surgery, and there’s one place in his chest where there’s a stainless steel wire, where if you touch it, it's excruciating. And we had him completely padded up, so this so when he gets stabbed by this collapsing umbrella, he would be protected. And of course, the stuntwoman, because the mask is so difficult to see through, stabs him right on the spot and misses the pad entirely. [Scene plays out] See, she's right off the pad there. So it's a very real reaction.

That wince you see? Not method. Ulrich gets tagged right on the sensitive spot Craven describes. Yes, he’s absolutely capable of selling agony on cue, but knowing the backstory adds a new layer of ouch to an already intense sequence.

It also doubles as a mini stunt safety lesson. Even with planning—pads, props, rehearsal—things can go sideways when visibility is limited and adrenaline spikes. Ghostface’s mask is a design icon, sure, but it’s also a tunnel. One inch off your mark becomes a direct hit. To Ulrich’s credit, he recovered fast and stayed in character while the cameras were rolling. To the production’s credit, the shot works, and no one walked away with lasting damage.

For the record, none of this changes Billy Loomis deserving what he got. But it does separate the character’s fate from the actor’s day at work. Poor Skeet had to sacrifice for great cinema.

(Image credit: Blumhouse Pictures)

Ulrich’s Billy has already returned in visions and flashbacks in recent entries, and the franchise loves a legacy cameo. What we know about Scream 7 is pretty limited, as the filmmakers are keeping their cards close to the vest, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Billy’s specter popped up again to haunt (or taunt) the living. As always with this series, assume misdirection until proven otherwise—red herrings are kind of the brand.

Regardless of what shape his next Scream appearance takes, the Craft actor is hardly slowing down. He and some familiar franchise faces are also reuniting in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, currently lined up on the 2025 movie schedule, hitting theaters on December 5. Different kind of horror, same “don’t blink” energy. Let’s hope the stunt teams were able to keep their eyesight clear and didn't hit any real-life “steel scream buttons” on their actors, this time.

If you needed another reason to revisit Scream, which you can with a Paramount+ subscription, consider this your invitation. That final showdown already sings—now you’ll hear the extra note hidden in Skeet Ulrich’s expression. It’s not just Billy Loomis getting his comeuppance. It’s the moment an actor took a legit shot, stayed in it, and helped cement one of horror’s best endings.