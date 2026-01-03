‘I Just Want To Make Sure That Everyone Knows’: Todd Chrisley Set The Record Straight On One Thing About His Pardon

2025 was a very big year for Todd and Julie Chrisley, as it marked the end of the couple’s prison stints. Found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more in 2022 and incarcerated in 2023, the reality TV stars were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump last May. Since then, the Chrisleys have not only been seeking to move on but also address rumors regarding the circumstances of their releases. On that note, Todd recently took it upon himself to provide clarity on one key aspect of his and his wife’s pardons.

The Chrisleys were among several people to be pardoned by President Trump, whom they’ve publicly shown appreciation towards for the clemency. As of late, much has been said about the validity of an autopen being used by presidents to pardon individuals. While Trump himself has seemed indignant about the validity of documents signed with that instrument, there have still been questions about how they’ve been used. Todd Chrisley is aware of that chatter, and he shared his take as it pertained to his own situation:

I will also say that something I’m really grateful for is that it is on camera, on video that President Trump signed our pardons. It was not autopenned. So I just want to make sure that everyone knows that my shit was signed…. I’m just trying to put it out there. I saw a lot of stuff on the news about this autopen shit, so I’m just letting you know that he signed ours and he was awake.

Todd Chrisley’s comments were shared during a recent installment of his and Julie’s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast (which is posted to YouTube). As part of that portion of the conversation, the pair were reflecting on what they were grateful for towards the end of 2025. It goes without saying that the media personalities were in a vastly different place at the end of ‘25 compared to the previous year. The pair relished the opportunity to spend the holidays with their family this year, and Todd reiterated this to Julie that during their chat:

I’m happy to be able to be with you every day. I’m glad for us to have our family back. I’m glad that we are celebrating Christmas together, and I look forward to everything that the new year has to hold for us.

Around this time in 2023, Todd Chrisley was about to report to Federal Prison Camp in Florida to serve 12 years in prison. Meanwhile, Julie was set to serve seven years at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky. The Chrisleys’ pardon bid was spearheaded by their daughter, Savannah, who advocated for their release during their stints behind bars. After her parents were pardoned, Savannah also shot down rumors that it all came together because she performed sexual favors with someone.

Since being released from prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley have sought to become prison reform advocates, with Presidential “Pardon Czar” Alice Marie Johnson suggesting they tread carefully. The pair have seemingly been progressing on the front accordingly, with Todd providing support to a recently released inmate back in September. Also, Julie and Todd have been helping fellow reality TV star Steve McBee Sr. (of McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys fame) as he faces charges for finance-related offenses.

The Chrisleys are also planning to jump back into the TV business following their appearances on their family’s Lifetime docuseries, Back to Reality. Julie Chrisley will be filming a cooking show and, allegedly, Todd is still looking to land a deal for a new flagship show for the family. All the while, the couple still have their podcast, where they can continue to air their views and address matters related to their imprisonment and subsequent pardoning.