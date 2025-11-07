Abby Elliot Reveals Wild Connection Between The Bear And Peacock’s All Her Fault

The streaming wars have been in full effect for years, and each service has its own megahits. Those with a Hulu subscription know that The Bear is one of the best Hulu shows to watch, and features actress Abby Elliot as Natalie aka Sugar. She's also stars in the new book to screen adaptation All Her Fault, which is streaming over on Peacock. And Elliot told CinemaBlend about a wild connection between the two Chicago-set shows.

All Her Fault was just released in its entirety for those with a Peacock subscription, led by Emmy and Tony-winning actress Sarah Snook. As you can see in the video above, I got to talk with the cast of the new series ahead of its release, where Elliot told me about the way The Bear was represented when shooting All Her Fault. In her words:

Actually, we filmed in Australia and there was like this 3D screen, 360 screen of like a moving screen. It was like nothing I had ever worked on before. Just huge sound stage with like this like massive projector thing. And we had a scene where we're on the expressway, and that is my exact same route that I take home from the stages in Chicago to to my apartment. And it was so trippy to like be in Australia seeing like, oh yeah, there's the billboard, there's the church that I see coming home and then to like, walk outside and have it be the opposite weather and that's amazing.

How wild is that? Despite being on the other side of the world, Abby Elliot was able to see her Chicago commute in the midst of filming scenes for All Her Fault. This shows the level of detail that went into filming the new Peacock series, as only native or regular Chicagoans would clock if the traffic shown in car scenes wasn't correct. It seemed to absolutely tickle the Bear star as she was working on another TV series set in the same city.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

All Her Fault is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While folks figure out how to stream All Her Fault, I loved getting some behind the scenes tidbits about how the show came together from the cast. I asked Abby Elliot how it feels to be filming another show set in Chicago, and asked how locals have responded. She said:

With the Bear, I mean, just even season two, they were very warm and and welcoming. And especially the restaurant industry. It's like beyond there. They just like bring stuff out and, and yeah, I mean, hopefully when they see this, they'll appreciate it.

It sounds like going out to dinner in Chicago is a VIP experience for her, thanks to the wild Emmy-winning success of The Bear. I have to wonder if Elliot has been offered that famous The Bear omelette from Chicago fans from the restaurant industry. Because I've been thinking about that dish in particular since it was made for Sugar back in Season 2.

(Image credit: Peacock)

While All Her Fault is also set in Chicago, it's a mystery series with some very high stakes. The first episode sees a married couple Marissa and Peter (played Sarah Snook and Jake Lacy respectively) realize that their child Milo is missing, with the truth of the story methodically unraveled throughout its eight-episode season. Abby Elliot plays Lia Irvine, the sister of Peter. And while on paper this family has it more together than Berzattos, things get more twisted as the new series goes on.

All Her Fault is streaming in full over on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV schedule. The show is already campaigning for Awards Season consideration, and I personally enjoyed binge watching my screeners. Abby Elliot's performance was particularly strong, so I've got to give her her flowers.