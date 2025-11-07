Abby Elliot Reveals Wild Connection Between The Bear And Peacock’s All Her Fault
My mind is blown.
The streaming wars have been in full effect for years, and each service has its own megahits. Those with a Hulu subscription know that The Bear is one of the best Hulu shows to watch, and features actress Abby Elliot as Natalie aka Sugar. She's also stars in the new book to screen adaptation All Her Fault, which is streaming over on Peacock. And Elliot told CinemaBlend about a wild connection between the two Chicago-set shows.
All Her Fault was just released in its entirety for those with a Peacock subscription, led by Emmy and Tony-winning actress Sarah Snook. As you can see in the video above, I got to talk with the cast of the new series ahead of its release, where Elliot told me about the way The Bear was represented when shooting All Her Fault. In her words:
How wild is that? Despite being on the other side of the world, Abby Elliot was able to see her Chicago commute in the midst of filming scenes for All Her Fault. This shows the level of detail that went into filming the new Peacock series, as only native or regular Chicagoans would clock if the traffic shown in car scenes wasn't correct. It seemed to absolutely tickle the Bear star as she was working on another TV series set in the same city.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
All Her Fault is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
While folks figure out how to stream All Her Fault, I loved getting some behind the scenes tidbits about how the show came together from the cast. I asked Abby Elliot how it feels to be filming another show set in Chicago, and asked how locals have responded. She said:
It sounds like going out to dinner in Chicago is a VIP experience for her, thanks to the wild Emmy-winning success of The Bear. I have to wonder if Elliot has been offered that famous The Bear omelette from Chicago fans from the restaurant industry. Because I've been thinking about that dish in particular since it was made for Sugar back in Season 2.
While All Her Fault is also set in Chicago, it's a mystery series with some very high stakes. The first episode sees a married couple Marissa and Peter (played Sarah Snook and Jake Lacy respectively) realize that their child Milo is missing, with the truth of the story methodically unraveled throughout its eight-episode season. Abby Elliot plays Lia Irvine, the sister of Peter. And while on paper this family has it more together than Berzattos, things get more twisted as the new series goes on.
All Her Fault is streaming in full over on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV schedule. The show is already campaigning for Awards Season consideration, and I personally enjoyed binge watching my screeners. Abby Elliot's performance was particularly strong, so I've got to give her her flowers.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.