Reese Witherspoon Got So Into Character While Filming Election She Had Health Problems For Months

It’s not uncommon to see movie or TV characters undergo physical changes throughout the course of a story. What’s a little less common, but not unheard of, is when the star behind a part can’t separate from their character’s attributes. This case stands true for Reese Witherspoon while starring in Alexander Payne’s dark comedy, Election. The A-lister shares that after filming, she had ongoing health issues after leaving the set.

Even though we currently align Witherspoon with more present day roles like her 2025 movie You're Cordially Invited or the latest season of The Morning Show , Election is still masterclass material. The classic came up while the actress and film producer was on Armchair Expert after being asked about how she navigated early actorhood. After discerning parts she was more compelled to pursue, Witherspoon revealed that she got so far into Tracy Flick’s mannerisms, it resulted in temporary health complications:

I found myself turning into the character for a second. My mouth started doing a weird thing... I had TMJ for two solid months afterwards because of how hard I clenched my teeth in that character. All she would do is wiggle her nose when she was mad. I'm so angry, but I'm not gonna show anybody.

Stories like this help me remember that Hollywood sets are far from all the glitz and glamor so many people chalk it up to be. The fact that even one of the more relatively calmer sets of Reese Witherspoon’s best movies manifested into something as life altering as TMJ is wild. But then again, reports of people’s voices being permanently changed to mental and physical maladies pop up now and again.

Going back to the Wild star’s story, part of me isn’t surprised. If I had to guess one title of hers that could alter the actor behind the honor role student, Election tops the list. I feel, for at least those that are familiar with the film, I’m not alone when I say Reese Witherspoon's intensity certainly hits high enough heights to elicit a physical issue. Though I never would’ve guessed it would’ve manifested so prominently.

The whole story makes me compelled to loosen my jaw and wonder what happened to Tracy Flick ? (Witherspoon’s guess is pretty humorous, and we may get an answer with a sequel in development .) The last we, and Mr. McAllister, saw of her, she was getting into a politician’s car. I assume she’s continued to light up any political or global endeavor sphere she’s thrown her hat into. Let’s just hope she’s found a healthier outlet than wiggling her nose and clenching her teeth whilst scheming.

As for Reese Witherspoon and the immediate health issues resulting in her life after Miss Flick, all seems to have healed nicely. It also seems that no character preparation for a role since have been any competition for her. If you’d like to relieve or watch Reese Witherspoon as the wildly ambitious and jaw-clenching Tracy Flick, you can stream Election with a Netflix subscription .