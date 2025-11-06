Niecy Nash Watched Fatal Attraction With Glenn Close And Had To Ask Her If That ‘Booby’ Was Real Or Fake

Glenn Close has enjoyed a successful career that boasts an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, so even as her current project on the 2025 TV schedule — All’s Fair starring Kim Kardashian — is getting panned by critics as “tacky and revolting,” the cast took some time to enjoy one of Close’s best movies, Fatal Attraction. Niecy Nash spilled the tea on their watch party, where she apparently asked the living legend about her “booby” in the film.

The cast of All’s Fair gathered at Kris Jenner’s house for a screening of Fatal Attraction after it was revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that Kim Kardashian had never seen the erotic thriller. Afterward, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash broke down the group’s reaction to a particularly spicy scene for ET, with Nash recalling:

We were watching Fatal Attraction with THE Glenn Close. Michael Douglas picks you up, he throws you up on the counter, your dress comes down, and I said, ‘Glenn! Is that your booby or a stunt booby?’ And she said, ‘Oh no! That’s all me!’

I’m not sure how often body doubles were used in 1987, when the Michael Douglas thriller came out, but I’m guessing it was rare. Kim Kardashian also talked about that scene on the latest episode of The Kardashians, “I’m About to Lose My Shit,” available to stream with a Hulu subscription, saying:

When scenes would come on, we’d be like, ‘Is that really your boob, or was that, like, a body double?’ And she’s like, ‘That was me!’ And we were screaming. She said one of the elevator scenes when they make out, she’s like, ‘Ugh, I had to have a drink.’ She’s like, ‘I had so many drinks before that scene.’ We just loved getting the tea behind every last thing.

Having a drink before filming an intimate scene might have worked for Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in the ‘80s, but the film’s director Adrian Lyne has said such a thing would definitely not fly today. Filming sex scenes has changed a lot since Fatal Attraction, with much stricter protocols in place to protect actors, including the presence of intimacy coordinators.

Speaking of alcohol, though, there was plenty flowing at the All’s Fair cast’s slumber party, and Niecy Nash said there was one prank they discussed but ultimately did not execute. She said:

We were supposed to drunk prank call Michael Douglas, and we still owe him that call.

I’m sure The American President star is not sorry he missed that. Maybe for their next drunken watch party?

If you, like Kim Kardashian, have never seen Fatal Attraction or just want to relive Glenn Close’s terrifying portrayal of one of the best female villains in film history, the movie is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Be sure to keep an eye out for that very authentic booby.