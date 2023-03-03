It's a great time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, resulting in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters. That includes Wes Craven's Scream, which got a new sequel in 2022 and is just a week away from the release of the upcoming sixth movie. Now we can see Ghostface creeping people out for Scream VI's viral marketing campaign. So... what's your favorite scary movie?

2022's Scream was a critical and box office success, leading Paramount to quickly order a new sequel from the filmmakers at Radio Silence. Scream VI will take the action from Woodsboro to New York City, and it looks like a terrifying ride. And a week out of the movie's release, people in Ghostface masks have been spotted in various cities thanks to a viral marketing campaign. Check it out below, courtesy of Twitter:

Ghostface has been spotted in several cities across America leading up to the release of Paramount Pictures’ #ScreamVI on March 10. pic.twitter.com/6MsRja0esyMarch 2, 2023 See more

I mean, how creepy is that? While I'm a hardcore Scream fan who totally loves Ghostface in all of its incarnations, I don't want to run into the killer on the streets. Still, it's a great way to help drum up excitement for Scream VI in the final days ahead of arriving in theaters. See you soon, Mr. Ghostface.

Ghostface showing up in the flesh for Scream VI marketing is just the latest example of a horror movie going HAM with marketing ahead of its release. We previously saw creepy smiling people at MLB games ahead of Smile hitting theaters. Plus there was the army of M3GAN dolls that attended various events (and did that viral dance).

Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount ) Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Writer: James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney. Release Date/Platform: March 10th in theaters.

Even before these Ghostface sightings IRL, Scream VI has been one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies of the year. While hardcore fans were bummed to learn that Neve Campbell dropped out and wouldn't appear as Sidney Prescott, the limited footage and change of settings make the new slasher look absolutely terrifying. And this version of Ghostface has been teased to be particularly brutal. Sign me up.

Indeed, Scream VI's marketing is firing on all cylinders right now. In addition to these wild city sightings, fans can also sign up to get their own call from Ghostface himself. The killer's voice has also been popular on social media platforms like TikTok, where folks use it to read their captions.

Unfortunately, there have been some bumps in Scream VI's road to theaters. Ghostface's identity was reportedly revealed on social media, with some fans getting spoiled weeks before the movie even hit theaters. So be careful Scream fans, the internet is dark and full of terrors.

Scream VI will hit theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.