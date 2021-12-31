See How Tom Cruise Screened Top Gun: Maverick For Some Lucky Fans After Delays And Delays

Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise has been dominating the film industry since the 1980s. As dominant as the Mission: Impossible star is, he still has time to show why he’s regarded as one of Hollywood’s nicest guys. The Ohio State University marching band found that out firsthand after he invited the renowned band to a screening of the Top Gun sequel, becoming on of the first groups to catch the movie following delays. Of course, their reaction was priceless.

The Top Gun: Maverick star has one of the biggest hearts in Hollywood. He will do anything to show love and appreciation to his fans, including once screening an M:I movie on the top of a cliff. Of course, this special screening of the Top Gun sequel would be no different. The Ohio State band came up on his radar for a special tribute, so Cruise wanted to reward them. In fact, the moment was captured on Twitter as marching band director Christopher Hoch delivered Cruise’s special message to the group.

Our band got a huge surprise this morning from @TomCruise! Thanks for the shirts and movie screening, Tom, and we’re so thrilled you enjoyed our @TopGunMovie halftime show! #GoBucks✈️ pic.twitter.com/KmF6YKIFnrDecember 28, 2021 See more

Getting a special invite from Tom Cruise to see the much-delayed film is nothing to scoff at, and the reaction from everyone attending was pretty perfect. Being Tom Cruise, he had to take things over-the-top by gifting the entire band Top Gun: Maverick swag, as well. Imagine watching Cruise and the cast flying high in the sky while decked out Maverick t-shirts. Not a bad day.

But the screening invitation didn’t just come from nowhere. Like many celebrities, Tom Cruise (or his team) has an ear or eye on the internet streets. The Ohio State marching band had paid tribute to the original film. The performance caught the eye of Cruise, leading to the screening. To see why the special shoutout was warranted, check out the marching band’s flawless Top Gun medley below:

The Buckeyes marching band will join an exclusive group of moviegoers who have seen the film. Before Top Gun: Maverick’s release date was pushed back, the press and critics were given a 15-minute sneak peek of the film at CinemaCon this year. By all accounts, the sequel will be worth the wait, with its mix of nostalgia and new energy. Hopefully, the renowned band got the same feeling.

It will be a while before OG Top Gun fans get a chance to see the highly anticipated sequel. It was announced in September that Top Gun: Maverick and Cruise’s other film Mission: Impossible 7 would be delayed until 2022. The Top Gun sequel was originally slated to premiere in July 2019 before pushing back to June 2020, then July 23 and November 19 of this year. It was chalked up to continued movie theater closings due to the pandemic. Maverick took M:I 7’s original May 7 release date while the Mission: Impossible: Fallout follow-up was pushed to Sept. 7, 2022. Hopefully, those dates will stick this time.

Maybe seeing Top Gun: Maverick will inspire another flawless medley from the Ohio State University marching band. For now, viewers won’t see Tom Cruise getting his need for speed until May 7, 2022.