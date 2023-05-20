See Johnny Depp Playing The Guitar While Rocking Fancy Clothes In BTS Video From His First Post-Trial Movie

As Johnny Depp’s first post-trial movie Jeanne du Barry had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival , the actor decided to take to TikTok to give his fans a little behind-the-scenes fun from the film. In the video, the actor and his co-star Benjamin Lavernhe can be seen in their opulent French costumes having a little jam session while on set of the period piece, and it seems like they’re having a blast.

In his first video back on TikTok since last year, Depp posted a fun video of him dressed as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry playing the guitar while his co-star sang along. Admittedly this tune sounds like something you might hear in a Western, not a pre-Revolution Versailles drama, which honestly makes it more fun since the song and the wardrobe are polar opposites.

The two sound pretty good, and it seems like this was a fun way to pass the time on the set as they waited for their next scene. The fan reaction to this video was strong, as many showed their love for the jam session in the comments, writing things like:

We need more of these Jam Sessions 😁🥰 -My_Name_Is_Amanda_Lee

IT'S ACTUALLY SO CUTE HOW YOU SIT TOGETHER AND JUST ENJOY THE MUSIC AWHH -johnny husband

That is so good 🥰 🏴‍☠️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 -Captain Jack Sparrow tiktok

you play the guitar so perfect on god ❤️ -Johnnydepploveyouforever

Nothing like some Johnny Cash to pass the time away. Great song, btw 😊 -patriciaisabel045

While many of the comments on this amusing behind-the-scenes video are positive, when it comes to the movie, the reviews for Jeanne du Barry were mediocre . The movie is a French period drama directed by Maïwenn, who also stars as the lead of the movie. The movie follows Jeanne du Barry as she works her way up through the court of Louis XV, who Depp plays, and she becomes his last mistress.

All around the movie has been met with a mixed response, as it’s coming out on the heels of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard . Some thought it was controversial for Cannes to screen the movie , however, the festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux explained that since the actor won his case, and he wasn’t banned from anything they felt fine screening the film. Overall, there’s been a lot of serious discourse surrounding this movie, and the actor’s involvement in it.