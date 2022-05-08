Someone Farted On The Stand During Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Trial, And There’s Video

There are two types of people in the world: liars who deny they were the one who farted and heroes who immediately own up to letting it rip. Let the record show a woman testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is a member of the second group. She let out a rager while on the witness stand in court the other day and immediately owned up to it.

The fart and subsequent admission was a welcome moment of levity in the trial that has featured a lot of finger-pointing and accusations, some of a serious nature and some of a weirder nature. Like everything else about the ongoing legal case, the fart immediately went viral. It has been watched more than eleven million times on TikTok. You can add to that growing total below…

First of all, I cannot praise this woman enough. I don’t know the percentage of people in the world who would have denied it or ignored it, but my guess is it would have been well over half. To have the self-confidence and personal responsibility to just immediately own it and move on is quite impressive. This is clearly a woman of high moral character, and if I was on the jury, I’d be way more inclined to believe every word of her testimony.

Second of all, we need to all agree this is objectively hilarious. I’m not one of those people who thinks every single fart is funny, but a loud fart during an unexpected or serious moment is one of life’s great joys. Nothing undermines tension more than a fart noise; so, the combination of extreme tension plus a particularly obnoxious fart is comedy of the highest order.

Of course the fart video itself wasn’t the only thing to go viral here. Johnny Depp’s surprised reaction to the fart also went viral. It has been viewed more than ten million times and shows a master at work. You can tell he’s alarmed by what happened, but he keeps his composure and doesn’t offer too outsized of a response. You can watch his reaction below…

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, and they started dating three years later in 2012. They got married in 2015, and there were problems almost immediately. They started divorce proceedings in 2016, and there were restraining orders involved. Things cooled off for a few years until she wrote an op-ed about being abused in a relationship, and its publication has led to a variety of lawsuits. You can read into the whole timeline of the Depp, Heard relationship here.

Both parties have accused each other of physical and emotional abuse, as well as a wide range of troubling allegations from various sides including defecating in a bed, rampant drug use and lying. The current trial for defamation has been going on for weeks and has transfixed many fans who have been watching the sometimes weird proceedings and/ or keeping up with the highlight videos that are dropping each day.

The Depp/ Heard trial will continue into next week. We’re not expecting any more viral farting moments, but that’s the thing about a fart, you never know when one might sneak out.