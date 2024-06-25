See Kevin Costner's Kids Sweetly Show Up In Support Of Their Dad At Horizon: An American Saga Premiere

Two years ago, it was announced that Kevin Costner would be directing his first movie in 20 years called Horizon: An American Saga. Audiences are very close to seeing Chapter 1 of Costner’s four-part passion project. At the Los Angeles premiere of the Western flick, Costner’s kids decided to make an appearance there in support of their dad.

Kevin Costner is the proud father of seven children. His three oldest children came from his relationship with ex-wife Cindy Silva, his son Liam from ex-partner Bridget Rooney, and three children after that came from his recent ex-wife Christine Baumgartner whose divorce was finalized in February. At the Los Angeles premiere of Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 1, five out of seven of Costner’s kids attended. Take a look at the happy family below:

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

As you can see in the photo, Kevin Costner’s eldest son, Joe, was there along with 17-year-old Cayden, his eldest daughter Annie, and his youngest child Grace. Also in attendance was 15-year-old Hayes who’ll be making his acting debut in Horizon . Costner proudly announced the news when he posted on Instagram that “the best part” of the Horizon trailer was his teenage kid’s part in it. He also made sure to use the argument that with the epic Western film being his own movie, a true benefit is being able to pick his own cast. Now, audiences will be able to see the talents of the Field of Dreams actor passed on to his kid.

Unfortunately with the rise of the “nepo baby” debate, the media gave backlash to the idea of Kevin Costner casting his son in his movie. However, angry fans were quick to jump to Costner’s defense . They took to social media with the opinion that after all of the money the Yellowstone actor poured into Horizon, he has the right to cast whoever he wants.

The veteran actor also spoke in response to the “nepo baby” debate that he never pushed his children into the entertainment industry. But he sweetly said casting his son, Hayes, in the movie gave him an opportunity for some father/son bonding for the two weeks they filmed together. As there have been so many times that parents and children have starred in the same movies together , the Kevin/Hayes Costner collaboration wouldn’t be any different.

Some important things to know about Horizon- An American Saga is that Kevin Costner made sure to incorporate many elements you’d find in a classic Western film. Based on the trailer, you can see the wide-open spaces, merciless violence, and horse riding set in the American West. Costner has been trying to get this movie together ever since 1988 when no one had faith in the project. But it proves that good things come to those who wait and luckily, The Bodyguard actor was eventually able to turn his dream into a reality.

Horizon actor, co-producer, co-writer, and director Kevin Costner looked like a proud father having his children show up to the premiere of his new movie. It’s truly sweet that Costner’s children can see the work their father poured into his passion project and that they can watch the movie together as a family. You can join in on the Western fun as well seeing the 2024 movie release of Chapter 1 in theaters on June 28th.