How Kevin Costner Is Allegedly Doing Following Divorce Case With His Ex-Wife

Back in May of 2023, news broke that after 18 years of marriage, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were getting a divorce . In September, their divorce came to a shocking end , with the Yellowstone star emerging victorious. Now, there’s been an update on how the actor is doing since the contentious case was settled.

Along with the divorce proceedings, Costner has been busy professionally. While drama has clouded his involvement with the final episodes of Yellowstone , he’s been working hard on his pair of films on the 2024 movie schedule – Horizon: An American Saga and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, which are slated to come out on June 28 and August 16, respectively. Now, a source has spoken to ET about how he’s allegedly doing on a personal level, saying:

Kevin is doing his thing and dating. He’s in a good space and open to meeting new people. … He’s staying busy, surrounding himself with friends, traveling, putting himself out there, and adjusting to life since his divorce.

The months-long divorce included the former couple reaching impasses on Baumgartner’s living situation, the amount Costner would pay in child support and more. However, now that it’s over, apparently, both parties are moving forward.

As this report stated, the Dances with Wolves director is dating again. Back in December, it was reported that he was spending time with Jewel . While we don’t really know what’s going on with the two, or if they’re actually together, OK Magazine alleged the actor and the country singer are “definitely getting serious.”

Along with his dating life reportedly going well, Kevin Costner got a puppy after his divorce. He got the pup this month, and he noted that he was “already in love” with him.

When it comes to Christine Baumgartner’s post-divorce life, she’s allegedly dating Josh Connor , who was her and Costner’s former neighbor. Both have been through divorce before, and reportedly, they “love the ocean and beach life.”

Overall, if these reports are true, it seems like both Costner and Baumgartner are doing well.

Moving away from his personal life, Kevin Costner’s professional life is still a big topic of conversation. Like his divorce, a lot of drama has surrounded his involvement with Yellowstone’s fifth and final season . At this point, it seems likely that the actor won’t come back as John Dutton when the series returns on the 2024 TV schedule .

However, he does seem enthusiastic about his two Horizon: An American Saga films.