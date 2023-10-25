Horizon: An American Saga: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Kevin Costner Western

For the better part of the past half-decade, Kevin Costner has devoted the lion’s share of his time to the incredibly popular Yellowstone series – Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western about a family going to war with anyone and everyone to keep what’s theirs. Though we don’t yet know what the future holds for the Paramount Network original, the show’s star is preparing to release a passion project a long time in the making: Horizon: An American Saga.

In summer 2024, Costner will give the world his fourth directorial effort and first since 2003’s Open Range with a blistering western epic set during one of the United States’ most tumultuous periods. If this is the first you’re hearing of it, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about Horizon: An American Saga, including its release date, cast, and several other aspects of the upcoming movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema)

Horizon: An American Saga appears to be an epic comparable to Kevin Costner’s Best Picture winner Dances with Wolves, as it will be released in two parts. Chapter 1 is set to open in theaters on June 28, 2024, while Chapter 2 comes out nearly two months later on August 16, 2024.

Warner Bros., which is handling the film’s distribution, has yet to announce how long each chapter will be, but we do know that Horizon: An American Saga will be rated R (according to FilmRatings.com ). This is good news for fans of intense action set in the formidable region that is the American West.

As it stands, the film’s first chapter shares a date with the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 on the 2024 movie schedule , with the second part opening up along with Alien: Romulus.

The Horizon: An American Saga Cast Includes Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthingon, And More

(Image credit: Paramount; STXfilms; 20th Century Studios)

Though Warner Bros. has yet to reveal the identities of the characters in Horizon: An American Saga, the studio has identified the members of the massive and remarkable cast that will be surrounding Kevin Costner in his upcoming epic. Joining Costner at the top of the call sheet are Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington, who are best known for roles in movies like American Sniper and Avatar, respectively.

But that’s just the beginning, as the movie will also feature the talents of Jena Malone (Costner’s co-star from the all-time great baseball movie For Love of the Game), Owen Crow Shoe, Luke Wilson, Michael Rooker, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Wasé Winyan Chief, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi, and many, many more.

The Horizon: An American Saga Teaser Features Vast Open Spaces And A Glimpse At Kevin Costner’s Character

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema)

In October 2023, we finally got a proper yet brief look at Horizon: An American Saga with the release of the upcoming epic’s first teaser trailer. The video clocks in at a little over 40 seconds in length, but it accomplishes quite a bit in such a short amount of time. It teases the massive wide open spaces of the American West, shows Kevin Costner riding like lightning on a horse, and even shows the veteran actor pull off some shooting before everything is said and done.

Who, or what, Costner’s unnamed character is shooting at during the final seconds of the video remains to be seen, but this is one hell of a way to get us interested in his longtime passion project.

The Two-Part Saga Will Explore The Lure Of The Old West And Is Set During The American Civil War

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

When Horizon: An American Saga is released in theaters in summer 2024, it will explore the lure of the Old West during a time of rapid expansion and settlement of the once wild landscape and frontier (per Warner Bros.). Much like Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves, his latest project will also be set during the American Civil War – a bloody and transformative period in the country’s history.

The specifics of the plot and how the Civil War fits into it have yet to be revealed at the time of this article's publication, but we should know more details about Horizon: An American Saga in the coming weeks and months.

Kevin Costner Directed Horizon: An American Saga And Co-Wrote Its Screenplay With Jon Baird

(Image credit: Yellowstone)

In addition to starring in Horizon: An American Saga and serving as its director, Kevin Costner also co-wrote the upcoming epic alongside writer Jon Baird. Interestingly enough, though this is Costner’s fourth time sitting in the director’s chair, Horizon was the first screenplay the multi-talented Hollywood star has written in his career. This will also be Baird’s first script for a feature film.

Kevin Costner Has Been Trying To Make Horizon: An American Saga Since 1988

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

It isn’t that uncommon for actors and filmmakers to spend years or decades working on one specific project in hopes of turning their dreams into a reality. That happens to be the case for Kevin Costner with Horizon: An American Saga, as he first contemplated its idea back in 1988, before he made his debut as a director .

In a May 2023 joint interview with Francis Ford Coppola, whose upcoming Megapolis has been gestating for years, Costner told Deadline about the struggles he’s face in getting the movie made:

I commissioned this story in 1988. Single movie, two-hander. A conventional Western with a beginning, middle, and end. I couldn’t get anybody to make it. Then, right after I made Open Range and it performed pretty well, I had a chance with Disney. We had a $5 million difference. They had had a lot of money success with Open Range, but a $5 million difference kept them from making this movie. … Eight years later, I started thinking about the story, started writing with a partner, and it ended up being four screenplays. So I reverse-engineered everything from 1988. I thought it was really good. But I still couldn’t get anybody to make it.

That’s a long time. In fact, most of Costner’s best movies have come out since he first started work on Horizon some 35 years ago.

Horizon: An American Saga Could Include Up To Four Chapters

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Though we only have release dates for the first and second chapters of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga, the actor/director has plans to make up to four movies before concluding his longtime passion project. In June 2022, he told Variety that the epic is being planned as four different movies, each released not long after the other.

There haven’t been many details on the fourth and final installment, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the third chapter was put on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes . The writers' strike came to an end after 146 days, but negotiations for the actors were put on hold in October 2023.