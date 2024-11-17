Selena Gomez Made Headlines For Donning A Bikini And Signing On For Spring Breakers Right After Her Disney Career Ended. The Key Realization The ‘Crazy Detour’ Gave Her

Selena Gomez has never been one to shy away from bold decisions, but her decision to quit Disney and pivot into the provocative Spring Breakers was a move that shocked and intrigued audiences alike. The 2012 cult classic marked a major departure for the star, catapulting her from the squeaky-clean image of Wizards of Waverly Place's Alex Russo to the gritty world of rebellious college students on a wild bender. Years after donning a bikini for the film, Gomez revealed the "crazy detour" gave her a major realization.

The "Calm Down" singer recently spoke to Elle and opened up about what it was like to take on such a controversial project at just 18 years old. She reveals the part was her most challenging, but it made her fall in love with one particular aspect of the entertainment business. In her words:

The most challenging one, because I was only 18 or 19, was Spring Breakers. It was the first thing I did right after my Disney show and it was such a crazy detour. That’s when I knew I was going to fall in love with filmmakers and really gritty, fun stuff that was a little too graphic.

It can be very difficult for a child star to transition from kid-centric stardom to a multifaceted career. For Selena Gomez, crime drama wasn’t just a provocative role—it was a defining moment of creative self-discovery. And, to be honest, the gritty film is one of many movies to watch if you like Gomez .

Directed by indie auteur Harmony Korine, Spring Breakers was far from your average teen flick. The film, featuring an ensemble cast that included High School Musical cast member Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and James Franco, was a surreal and dark exploration of excess, crime, and disillusionment. Gomez's role as Faith, a comparatively innocent character navigating the chaos of spring break gone awry, was a stark contrast to any previous roles she had tackled up to that point.

(Image credit: A24, Warner Bros. Pictures)

The risk was undeniable—jumping from family-friendly TV to a project teeming with R-rated themes could have alienated her loyal fanbase. Given that she and Hudgens were both coming off their stints at the House of Mouse to star in a dark indie drama, there was a lot of the buzz around the film at the time. Much of that attention focused on the fact the two young stars were dressed in neon bikinis and acting very mature.

Director Harmony Korine emphasized the film's partying aspect. In a 2013 interview with USA Today , he revealed that the real parties he filmed for the movie went beyond what could be shown on screen. Korine’s vision for Spring Breakers was a twisted take on the coming-of-age story, following four college friends as their spring break escapade spirals into crime and violence. For the Hotel Transylvania voice performer, the discomfort she felt during the shoot mirrored her naïve character’s journey. Korine explained in 2013:

A lot of times when the main actresses were uncomfortable during the shoot, I thought it was okay since it mimicked the storyline. Their characters at that point would be that way. Especially Selena’s character.

Even today, few would probably deny the notion that the film’s R-rated depiction of excess—drugs, violence, and revelry—was a far cry from Selena Gomez’s family-friendly movie roots. Still, it was exactly the kind of role she sought to push her limits as an actress, and we, the audience, are all the better for it.

