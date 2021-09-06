Upcoming Selena Gomez Movies: What’s Ahead For The Actress/Singer

For nearly 20 years now, Selena Gomez has been one of the hardest working people in show business. Whether it be appearing on shows like the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, in offbeat horror movies like The Dead Don’t Die, or with her successful music career that has resulted in millions of albums sold around the world, the multi-talented performer has found a way to remain in the limelight year after year.

And, it appears that will remain the case for quite some time, with Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and a slew of other projects, including the long-awaited Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Here are all the upcoming Selena Gomez movies you can expect to see on the big screen and streaming services in very near future.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - TBD (Completed)

In the past, the Hotel Transylvania franchise has featured an expansive cast of fantastical and slightly terrifying monsters with unique looks and personalities, but things will be much, much different in the fourth installment of the series: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. As the title suggests, the upcoming animated feature film will see characters like Count “Drac” Dracula (Brian Hull taking over for Adam Sandler) be turned into humans, while people like Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran (Andy Samberg) will find themselves transformed into ghoulish monsters. Left to make sense of the “Monsterfictation Ray” and its strange effects on the people she loves most is Mavis (Selena Gomez).

The saga behind the release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is just as wild and crazy as anything audiences will see in the movie when it eventually debuts at a still undetermined time. Since the fourth installment in the hugely successful franchise was first revealed several years ago, it has bounced around from one release date to another. Originally, the movie was slated for an October 1, 2021 release, but that was shifted to the holiday season with a December date. After being pushed up and then pushed back once more, Variety revealed in August 2021 that Sony Pictures was entertaining a $100 million deal with Amazon to bring Transformania to Amazon Prime at some point in the future. No exact date has been revealed at this time.

In The Shadow Of The Mountain - TBD (Pre-Production)

As her career has progressed, Selena Gomez has started picking up more and more dramatic roles in addition to her work in animation and family-friendly features, but one of her upcoming projects looks to take things to the next level and enter the world of dramatic biopics. In November 2020, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Gomez would be starring in the upcoming biographical drama In the Shadow of the Mountain, which will tell the inspirational story of mountaineer and activist Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, who is not only the first Peruvian woman to scale Mount Everest, but also the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, the difficult task of climbing the highest mountain on each continent.

In the Shadow of the Mountain is based on Silvia Vásquez-Lavado’s memoir of the same name, which is slated to be released at some point in early 2022. The film adaptation will be written and directed by Elgin James, best known for his work on the FX drama series Mayans M.C. There is no word on when the movie will enter production, but expect to hear more about the project in the months to come.

Dollhouse - TBD (Pre-Production)

Selena Gomez will soon enter the realm of psychological thrillers with the upcoming Dollhouse, which was described by Variety as a drama in the spirit of Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 Academy Award-winning film Black Swan, but instead of being set in the world of professional ballet will set its sights on New York City’s elite fashion scene. The story was written by up-and-coming writer Michael Paisley, whose only previous credits come as a PA to the writer’s room on The Witcher. Few details have been released about the scope of the story since Deadline first announced that STXfilms had acquired the spec script back in November 2019.

And, while no release date has been provided for Dollhouse, the project is very much in motion, as Deadline announced in June 2021 that Emma Tammi had signed on to direct the psychological thriller that will see Selena Gomez serve as a producer in addition to leading the cast. This should be right in Tammi’s wheelhouse, considering her work on the IFC Midnight horror-thriller The Wind and the Hulu original series Into the Dark. Tammi also directed the sci-fi horror podcast The Left Right Game starring Tessa Thompson in 2020. Expect to hear more about Dollhouse in the coming months.

Spiral - TBD (Pre-Production)

With shows like Only Murders in the Building and movies like The Dead Don’t Die (not to mention the upcoming Dollhouse), Selena Gomez is beginning to find a place for herself in the realm of murder mysteries, horror, and psychological thrillers. That trend appears to be continuing for the former Disney Channel star as she is set to produce and star in Spiral, a thriller written by Melissa Broder and Petra Collins, who is also on board to direct. According to Deadline, Spiral follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to fall apart.

Announced in April 2021, Spiral will be executive produced by Drake, alongside Future the Prince (real name Adel Nur), who both serve as producers on HBO’s Euphoria. Petra Collins' previous work includes several documentaries and music videos for artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil’ Yachty, and Cardi B. With names like Selena Gomez and Drake attached to the project, we should expect big things from Spiral in the very near future. How soon it will be released remains to be seen.

Selena Gomez looks to have a busy next couple of years ahead of her, and that's before anything else is announced in regards to her television projects and successful music career.