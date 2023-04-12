TikTok Of Jonah Hill And Judd Apatow Getting Into It Over An F-Bomb While Recording Superbad Commentary Is Going Viral

It’s hard to believe our fun party movie Superbad came out over a decade ago. According to Seth Rogen, Superbad is a good high school movie that truly stands the test of time. Critics and audiences were “McLovin’” this Judd Apatow movie for its hilarious dialogue, the chemistry between the cast, and its raunchiness. However, comedy collaborators Apatow and Superbad star Jonah Hill didn’t appear to be joking with each other during the comedy film’s commentary recording when the two were heard arguing with each other over an F-bomb.

Jonah Hill holds a record for cursing so much on-screen as it was reported that he threw 376 curse words across his career. So, it's not all that surprising that you'll hear him dropping f-bombs off-camera too, including in the commentary for Superbad’s special edition DVD. This can be heard firsthand, in a viral TikTok of the special feature that includes Judd Apatow and Jonah Hill going head-to-head when the 21 Jump Street actor dropped an f-bomb during the commentary recording. You won’t believe your ears when you take a listen to this trending Tiktok below.

In the video that shares a fragment of Superbad’s DVD commentary, you can hear the cast talking about the scene when the character of Seth accidentally gets hit by a car after he chickens out over attempting to buy booze. Jonah Hill remarked:

This scene is fucking hilarious.

This led to Judd Apatow ordering Hill to watch his language since his daughter, Maude, was with him. At the time, she was only 9, so it makes Apatow’s comment understandable. The Wolf of Wall Street star initially apologized. However, he went on to himself by saying there was cursing throughout Superbad and that the producer's daughter shouldn’t be around during the recording if he didn’t want her to hear curse words.

If I had a Maude I wouldn't bring her to work with me.

The Knocked Up director continued asking Hill to stop cursing in front of his daughter as he continuously dropped s-bombs and f-bombs while defending his choice words. Apatow stood his ground as well, saying he had to bring his daughter to the recording because there was no one around to watch her.

Then, The Wolf of Wall Street actor asked the future Euphoria star what she thought about hearing curse words. She awkwardly replied that she heard curse words all the time which shocked her protective father. As the video goes on, it became clear that Hill’s sailor’s mouth was not going to stop, it was heard in the recording that Apatow left in the middle of the commentary, taking his daughter with him. The cast begged the Freaks and Geeks developer not to leave with the Cyrus actor continuing to spew sarcastic comments toward the comedy director.

Comments on this viral TikTok explained that some felt like this argument was staged for the commentary. That wouldn’t be a left-field theory considering it doesn’t appear there was bad blood between this comedic duo after Superbad because one Jonah Hill’s best movies is the Apatow-directed project Funny People which came out two years later. Other comments seemed to side with Hill since the cast was there to talk about heavy language film.