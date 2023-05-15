25 R-Rated Comedies That Really Earn Their R-Ratings

What makes an R-rated movie? Is it crass and foul language? What about nudity? Violence, too? Or it could be a combination of these different elements, which is often the case for some of the best comedies of all time.

Below is a list of 25 R-rated comedies that really earned their R-ratings, either because of language, nudity, violence, or simply because the subject matter was too harsh for audiences under a certain age. With classics like Blazing Saddles and modern gems like The Hangover, and just about everything in between, here are some of the raunchiest comedies and why the MPA felt they should be “restricted” at the box office, but not enough to earn the dreaded NC-17 rating.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Hangover (2009)

Todd Phillips’ The Hangover pushed the limits of the R-rating in 2009 with its pervasive language, all kinds of references to drugs, violence, sex talk, and even some full-frontal nudity involving Ken Jeong . Those elements, along with a fun story about a group of guys who lose their friend in Las Vegas right before he’s set to get married, created one of the most popular comedies of the century as well as the most successful R-rated comedy of all time, per BoxOfficeMojo .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Most likely the first Mel Brooks movie that comes to mind, Blazing Saddles is often considered one of those movies that could never be made today. And there’s a good reason for that: Brooks already made the classic Western comedy in 1974. But seriously, this legendary R-rated comedy is full of racist, sexist, and straight-up dirty language, has all kinds of references to sex, violence, and so much more. But, what more would you expect from a script co-written by the late, great Richard Pryor?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

American Pie (1999)

Undoubtedly the biggest teen sex comedy of the 1990s, American Pie took the world by storm in 1999, especially for those who had to sneak into the living room while their older brother and his friends were watching it. From the scrambled porn opening scene to the infamous apple pie moment, there are plenty of reasons the movie about a group of high school seniors trying to lose their virginity earned an R-rating.

(Image credit: USA Films)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Though David Wain’s teen comedy parody, Wet Hot American Summer, doesn’t push the boundaries like other movies on this list, the 2001 movie about the counselors and campers of Camp Firewood does have one sequence that earns its R-rating: the “Going into town” scene . In the span of three minutes, we go from a library to an alley where the counselors buy cocaine, rob an elderly woman, and shoot up heroin in a drug den that looks like something out of Trainspotting. As quickly as it starts, the scene ends and the teens go back to camp as if nothing happened. Classic.

(Image credit: Universal)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Paul Feig’s Bridesmaids is another movie on this list that is on the softer side of the R-rating, but this raunchy 2011 comedy starring Kristen Wiig (who also co-wrote the script) and Maya Rudolph more than earns its restricted classification. The food poisoning scene, especially when Rudoph’s character is pooping in the street, might not be too extreme, but the sexual references and crass language throughout the two-hour comedy were what made this modern classic too much for younger audiences.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

One of the best Eddie Murphy comedies , the Martin Brest-directed Beverly Hills Cop also happens to be one of greatest buddy cop movies, and comedies in general, of all time. Murphy’s turn as Axel Foley, a reckless Detroit police detective who goes to Los Angeles to solve the murder of his best friend, is definitely what gives this movie its R-rating, considering his constant barrage of profanity would be enough to lose a PG-13 classification in his first scene alone.



(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Nicholas Stoller’s comedy about a composer who goes on a Hawaiian vacation following his high-profile breakup with a famous actress, only to discover she’s at the same resort with her new boyfriend, was one of the biggest surprises of 2008. The language and situations found in Jason Segel’s script were enough to make this romp R-rated, but the two scenes where the actor is seen fully naked is what pushes it over the edge.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Friday (1995)

One of the best ‘90s comedies , F. Gary Gray’s Friday follows Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and his best friend Smokey (Chris Tucker) over the course of a single day, a day in which they get incredibly stoned, survive a drive-by, and take on neighborhood bully, Deebo (Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr.). With language totally not suitable for younger audiences (unless they’re watching the USA Network edit), constant drug references, and one of the most brutal fights, there are plenty of reasons this 1995 comedy earned an R-rating.

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart took the teen coming-of-age/sex comedy premise and flipped it on its head in 2019 with a hilarious and crude yet incredibly heartfelt story about two girls who finally decide to come out of their shells on the last day of school. Drug use, cursing, sexual situations, and other things often associated with male leads are instead tied to Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein’s characters as they attempt to let loose after years of following the straight and narrow.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Clerks (1994)

Kevin Smith has had an incredibly long and fruitful career in Hollywood, and it all started with the 1994 black-and-white comedy, Clerks. If you are familiar with Smith’s movies , then you know this landmark film is full of unsavory language, drug use, some violence, and an extended bit of dialogue about a certain girlfriend and the number 37.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ted (2012)

Seth McFarlane’s 2012 comedy, Ted, follows life-long slacker John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), as he spends his days wasting away with his best friend, a stuffed bear named Ted (McFarlane). This incredibly hilarious and crude movie checks all the boxes when it comes to an R-rating: drug use, sexual content, obscene language, and situations that may be too much even for some adults.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Judd Apatow’s 2005 comedy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, follows Steve Carell’s Andy Stiltzer as the introverted Smart Tech employee attempts to have sex for the first time. But, the craziest thing about this movie is that Andy isn’t what really earns the R-rating, but instead the cast of characters surrounding him. Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, and Seth Rogen’s characters are foul-mouthed, sex-crazed lunatics who really turn up the volume throughout the movie, especially a certain scene shared by Malco and a then up-and-coming Kevin Hart.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Superbad (2007)

We had Booksmart on the list, so you knew Superbad wasn’t going to be too far behind. This seminal teen comedy from Greg Mottola has all the hallmarks of a teen buddy comedy: two nerdy friends (played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera), an end-of-the-year party, and language that would make a sailor blush. If the language and drug/alcohol use by teens wasn’t crazy enough, there’s that notebook scene at the end of the movie.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Amy Heckerling’s 1982 coming-of-age comedy, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, is just as popular 40 years later thanks to its incredible cast, multiple storylines, and some of the genre’s most iconic scenes. Some of these scenes, like the fantasy sequence involving Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates, help you figure out why the movie was given an R-rating upon its initial release. But, the cussing and drug use by Sean Penn’s Jeff Spicoli also probably helped in that department.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Farrelly Brothers’ 1998 romantic comedy, There’s Something About Mary, is one of those movies that could have earned an NC-17 rating; it’s that wild. The movie centers on Ted Stroehmann (Ben Stiller) as he seeks out Mary Jensen (Cameron Diaz), his high school crush who’s also the obsession of pretty much every man she encounters. If you’ve seen this movie, you know it doesn’t hold back when it comes to language, sexual situations, and gross body humor like the zipper scene and that hair gel moment .

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle introduced the world to two of the greatest movie potheads in 2004 with its story about a pair of underachievers who go on an epic quest to find a greasy, square-shaped burger. It’s the journey that makes these road trip movies so much fun, right? Well, along the way, Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) get into all kinds of ridiculous situations, including a sequence with Neil Patrick Harris, that more than earn it a spot on this list.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

After There’s Something About Mary, the Farrelly Brothers gave the world another great R-rated comedy, and one that pushes the limits of the rating once again, with the 2000 Jim Carrey comedy, Me, Myself & Irene. The movie follows Carrey’s Charlie Baileygate, a meek and overly nice Rhode Island state trooper who finally snaps after years of taking abuse from everyone around him. This split personality, known as Hank Evans, creates some of the most hilarious, and depraved, moments from Carrey’s career.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

National Lampoon's Animal House

The legendary National Lampoon’s Animal House is an absurdly funny and raucous affair, which is to be expected considering the movie is about a college fraternity on probation for poor academic standing and countless conduct violations. Even then, John Landis’ 1978 comedy surprises you with its vulgarity, sexual situations, and straight-up ridiculousness from characters played by the likes of John Belushi, Tim Matheson, Peter Riegert, and Kevin Bacon.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

One of the best Coen Brothers movies , The Big Lebowski is one of those films that transcends genre, but since it’s funny as all hell, we can’t not include it here. Released in 1998, the movie follows Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) as he gets caught up in a scheme involving the other Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston), which leads to a long and winding road of kidnappings, pornography, and an epic fantasy sequence. The sexual situations, violence, and language from Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) sent this over the edge.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Porky's (1982)

Two years before he gave the world the classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story, Bob Clark presented a less wholesome and raunchier movie that made the whole leg lamp situation look like nothing. Of course, we’re talking about the successful 1982 sex comedy , Porky’s. So, why the R-rating? Well, there’s the main plot that involves a group of Florida high schoolers going to a strip club in an attempt to get their friend laid. Combine that with the “pepping” and “Lassie” subplots, and you can figure it out.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Borat (2006)

Released in 2006, Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, or Borat for short, was a mockumentary following Sacha Baron Cohen’s titular character as he explored America and got into all kinds of hijinks. With a combination of scripted sequences and some of the most absurd hidden-camera pranks , there was no way Larry Charles’ movie was going to be anything but R-rated. Nudity, sexual situations, cussing, violence, and racism/xenophobia are all at play in this utterly ridiculous movie.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Zombieland (2009)

Though movies like My Boyfriend’s Back, Warm Bodies, and World War Z proved a good zombie movie could have a PG-13 rating, that wasn’t the case for Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 horror comedy, Zombieland. Taking the best elements of buddy action comedies and combining them with the hallmarks of the zombie genre, the movie was a fun ride. Crude language, violence, and so much gore are the main reasons the movie earned an R-rating.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

How Tom Green’s surrealist comedy, Freddy Got Fingered, was given an R-rating instead of the NC-17 classification is something that remains a mystery 22 years after its initial release. While the main plot about Green’s Gordon “Gord” Bordy trying to become a professional cartoonist doesn’t sound all that crazy, the movie is anything but tame. The horse and elephant scenes, the subplot where Gord accuses his father of sexually abusing his brother, and pretty much everything that happens is WILD.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Revenge Of The Nerds (1984)

Jeff Kanew’s 1984 comedy, Revenge of the Nerds, doesn’t seem all that bad or too risque on the surface, but man, this movie is absolutely nuts. Sure, there’s an edited TV version that cuts out a lot of the language and some of the more absurd scenes, but the theatrical cut is a depraved exploration of college culture. The language is one thing, but the Lambda Lambda Lambda members spying on a sorority, the Darth Vader scene, and several other interactions mean giving this movie an R-rating was a no-brainer.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Super Troopers (2001)

The 2001 Broken Lizard comedy, Super Troopers, follows a group of Vermont state troopers as they try to prevent their raucous station from being shut down and their jurisdiction handed over to the local police department. Doesn’t sound too bad, right? Well, this movie is bonkers in all the good ways. With more curse words than one can count, so many drug references, and so many shenanigans, it’s easy to see what an R-rating was a given with this one.

Related 13 Hilarious Summer Comedy Movies And How To Watch Them