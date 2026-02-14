‘They Never Just Say My Name.’ Halle Berry Calls Out People Who Say She Looks Good... For Her Age

Halle Berry is a beloved movie star known for her roles in major movies like James Bond the X-Men films and John Wick. But, she’s noticed lately she’s being defined a lot more for being a woman over 50. The A-list let people know it in a recent interview, as she specifically called out those who reference her age when talking about her physical appearance.

While promoting her latest movie. Crime 101, with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry took part in a segment with ScreenTime. As part of the game, the trio of stars took turns reading comments from fans. When one of Berry’s reads “Omg Halle does NOT age! Hard to believe she’s 59! Just Gorgeous!” the actress had this to say:

What did I tell you guys?! My age is always talked about with women. I bet these guys’ ages aren’t on these cards… It’s sexism.

Obviously, the comment was meant to be a compliment toward Halle Berry, who has aged gracefully over the years. But, as the 2002 Oscar winner pointed out, she has noticed that there’s often an uneven amount of talk about how old she is, especially when you compare the comments made around her co-stars. Check out the moment in the Instagram video below:

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth got behind their co-star as she pointed out the frequent talk of her age compared to her male counterparts. Both of the leading men are also over 40 ( Hemsworth is 42 and Ruffalo is 58) and apparently don’t receive constant mentions about about how good they look for their age. What’s up with that?

Berry thinks it’s sexism and, while the commenter probably didn’t mean to perpetuate that, it’s a good point underlying the double standards in Hollywood between men and women. In the video, the Bruised star thanked the commenter for the compliment despite being troubled by the trend. And Ruffalo even pointed out how Berry had just talked to him about how common it was for her name and age to often come up together.

Halle Berry is always exuding confidence on her socials, such as the time she posted a photo of herself in a black bikini while on vacation and made an empowering comment. At the time, she said, “We have to get older, but we don’t have to get old”. In another instance, Berry also posted a photo of herself hanging out on a balcony nude, with the caption “i do what i wanna do.” She also ended up clapping back at a commenter who said she was too old to be posting pics of her naked body.

Honestly, good for Halle Berry for bringing this up. The actress has been honest before about being in her “don’t give a f*ck” phase of life where she’s saying, moving and wearing what she wants, and moments like this show she’s walking the walk. Recently, she even got honest about the time she told off X-Men director Bryan Singer, saying “that guy deserved it.” In regard to beauty standards and sexism, I wouldn't be surprised if Berry continued to call it out as she sees it.

Crime 101 is in theaters now, and you can check out what critics are saying about the crime thriller before you watch.