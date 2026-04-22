‘Nothing Can Stop’ JLo From Proving Gen X Can Still Rock Low Rise Pants As The Noughties Trend Returns

Jennifer Lopez has been a celebrity for decades now, and her career is showing no signs of slowing down. Aside from JLo's best movies, she's also known as a global pop star, and is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency. The "Let's Get Loud" singer recently posted a clip of herself mid-performance, where she continues the noughties trend by rocking low rise pants. And once again Lopez is fitness goals for all of us... especially at age 56.

JLo is a woman of many talents, including being a fashion icon. So as noughties fashion comes back, it should be no surprise that the Selena star got in on the fun. She posted a new clip to Instagram, showing her rocking low rise pants with ease in the midst of a performance. Check it out below:

Seriously, how does this woman never age a day? JLo rocked these low rise jeans while performing her new song "Free". She shared the clip to her whopping 245 million followers on Instagram, and the comments are filled with positive messages about her body, vocals, and fashion choices. And there are plenty of fans hoping to get a new album from the accomplished multihyphenate.

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Aside from Lopez's already iconic fashion, the lyrics to "Free" are likely going to turn some heads online. While it might just be a catchy pop song, there are plenty of fans who will likely see a connection between those words and Lopez's former relationship with Ben Affleck. Bennifer has make countless headlines over the years, especially after the pair reunited in 2021.

Affleck and Lopez married in Las Vegas in 2022, and broke the internet in doing so. And while it looks like they were in married bliss after finding each other again years later, unfortunately it didn't last. JLo filed for divorce in August of 2024, with the pair divorcing without having to go to court.

(Image credit: All the Smoke/CBS)

Fans are hoping for a new breakup album from the pop star, as personal issues are often fodder for great music. I mean, just look at Adele's best songs. And since Jennifer Lopez's last album This Is Me... Now (and its short film that's available with an Amazon Prime subscription) came after she and Ben Affleck had settled down together, one would assume that new music would have a very different feel. We'll just have to see if there are more anthems of triumph like "I'm Free" if/when a new album is dropped.

Aside from her Last Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez has been keeping busy with her acting career, and is attached to a number of upcoming projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. She's also producing a number of those titles, so she's definitely staying busy.