Did Halle Berry Keep Her Famous Orange Bond Bikini? A Fan Needed To Know

There’s been quite a few women in the James Bond franchise who have helped define how memorable each film is. Halle Berry’s orange bikini moment in Die Another Day is definitely up there among the greats. But after 20 years, what’s going on with her costume from the movie?

When Halle Berry dropped by The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting Crime 101, which was released on the 2026 movie schedule this past weekend, the daytime show took fan questions. One burning query that came up is whether Berry still has her orange bikini from Die Another Day. Here’s what Berry had to say:

Yep.

The answer led to an eruption of cheering over her answer. And, Barrymore said this:

Now that’s a question!

It certainly makes us wonder where she keeps it. Is it casually in the back of her closet or in some kind of display case in her home? Berry didn’t elaborate, but knowing it’s still in her possession is pretty awesome.

They didn’t talk too much about her big James Bond scene either, but of course Halle Berry has talked about being in Die Another Day quite a bit over the years. Apparently the costume department had her try on “so many bikinis and so many belts” before landing on the orange bikini with the white belt. The production had a feeling the fit would be iconic, and had to make sure she looked incredible, after all. Recently, The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey recreated the look for Halloween – dubbing it “Halleween”.

When the movie celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, Berry shared the scene and got honest about how she was “freezing [her] butt off” when Jinx got out of the water. It was a real “acting challenge” for her to pretend the water was warm.

She has also gushed about how much she genuinely loved working with James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan on the film as his Bond girl. She said that he “restored [her] faith in men” in the movie and he was a “true gentleman”.

These days, Berry can often be seen rocking a bikini on her social media often to destigmatize what being over 50 looks like. Recently, she’s been campaigning for better support and education for women around menopause with her health platform Respin. She’s called the “best part of menopause” being a time where she doesn’t give “a f--k” about other people’s opinions and can “move” how she wants to through life.

You can revisit Halle Berry in Die Another Day with a Netflix subscription along with all the James Bond movies, as of last month. They are expected to remain on the platform for just three months though, so get binging!