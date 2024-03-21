‘A Bunch Of People Started Storming The Stage, Saying They Were Going To Kill Me': Sharon Stone Says She Nearly Died During SNL Hosting Gig
She says Lorne Michaels saved her life.
Part of what makes Saturday Night Live so much fun is the live element and the potential for anything to happen when all of the guest hosts and cast members take the stage. This can lead to amusing moments when somebody can’t stop laughing during a sketch, or if there’s a wardrobe malfunction (or, in JLo’s case, a hair malfunction). However, in 1992, guest host Sharon Stone had a much bigger problem, when audience members apparently stormed the stage, threatening to kill her just before she went live from 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Sharon Stone and Pearl Jam were Saturday Night Live’s guests on April 11, 1992, and the Basic Instinct star recently spoke to David Spade and Dana Carvey about the wild experience she had. After executive producer Lorne Michaels was mentioned, Stone shared with the SNL icons on the Fly on the Wall podcast why she thinks “Lorne is a wonderful person,” revealing it’s in no small part because “he personally saved my life.” The actress said:
Now I’ve heard of bosses being hands-on, but it’s certainly not every day that you hear about one springing into action to protect their talent from an actual attack. It sounds like things got pretty physical, too, with Sharon Stone estimating that there were between three and five people who Lorne Michaels was “physically trying to contain.”
That must have been quite a thing to witness as the cameras began to roll, because as they say, the show must go on. The actress continued:
It’s possible that the home viewers were none the wiser to any of the drama that was occuring in the studio, as footage of that monologue doesn’t show any kind of fracas happening off-camera. You can see Sharon Stone’s opener for yourself below:
Sharon Stone said on Fly on the Wall that she’d just started working as an AIDS activist in 1992, and at the time there was a lot of uncertainty and mistrust in the amfAR organization and what their goals were, which was apparently why the SNL audience members targeted her. She said she remained “terrified” throughout her appearance, because she had to run through the audience several times during the show. Stone said:
Hosting Saturday Night Live has got to be a pretty daunting experience, and I can’t imagine what it must have been like to do that while knowing there were people there who wished her harm. That show ended up being Sharon Stone’s only appearance on SNL, but it’s no wonder she maintains a high opinion of Lorne Michaels.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Up next on the iconic sketch show, Ramy Youssef will host with Travis Scott appearing as the musical guest. Tune in at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 30, on NBC, and be sure to see what premieres are coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Connie Lee
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes