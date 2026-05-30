As Jennifer Lopez Gushes About Being Single, One Of Her Famous Exes Is Reportedly Reaching Out

Jennifer Lopez may be a rom-com queen with a new one called Office Romance among 2026's movie releases, but in her personal life she’s putting the brakes on relationships. These days, the actress and singer is happily single post her divorce from Ben Affleck, but allegedly one of her famous exes is checking in.

(Image credit: Netflix)

JLo Is Happy To Be Single

Lopez has been turning the page on her life as of late, as she recently moved out of the home she and Affleck shared and is living in her “very own Barbie dreamhouse.” When she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, she said this about her single era:

I should have done it sooner. I’ve been doing it all wrong. I’ve been doing it all wrong. Trust me.

Lopez hasn’t gone too long without being in a relationship for much of her life, but these days she’s not seeking out a partnership. Kimmel suggested she be the next The Bachelorette, but she scoffed at the idea, saying this about finding love again:

I’ll meet somebody somewhere one day if they’re good enough. I don’t know.

It sounds like JLo has a good mindset about dating going forward. She’s not rushing into anything, or feeling like she needs a relationship but is open to finding love again if the other person is “good enough” for her. You go girl!

(Image credit: NBC)

The Ex That's Allegedly Reaching Out

Amidst Jennifer Lopez’s comments about being single, scooper Rob Shuter also reported this week that one of the 56-year-old’s exes, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez, has tried to get back into contact with her after his own recent breakup. Rodriguez was dating internet personality Jaclyn Cordeiro for more than three years, but they recently split up. According to one “insider”:

Alex never fully got over Jennifer. The relationship meant everything to him, and once he became single again, reaching out felt inevitable.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated from 2017 to 2021. The couple was engaged back in 2019 and ended up postponing their planned destination wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic before ultimately splitting up. Apparently, Rodriguez tried to reconnect with JLo in order to “rebuild at least some form of connection.” Per one source:

He’s not pretending the past didn’t happen. But he absolutely misses her presence in his life. There’s still a tremendous amount of affection there.

It wasn’t long after JLo and Rodriguez’s split that she reconnected with Ben Affleck, perhaps completely severing any contact she and Alex Rodriguez might have had post-breakup. But now that they both find themselves single, it certainly sounds like a more convenient time for both of the celebrities to talk again, should these reports be true. But if the baseball player is hoping for another shot with Lopez, it doesn’t sound like the kind of thing she’s entertaining right now.

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While JLo might be anti-romance right now, she certainly isn’t in her new movie. She stars in Office Romance with Brett Goldstein, which will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on June 5.