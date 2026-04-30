Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman And More Reach Out After SNL Writer Finds Out His Sister May Have Been Murdered

This week, performer and Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie shared a heartbreaking update about his sister, Christina, and the case surrounding her disappearance. Fowlie revealed that authorities informed his family that the case has now shifted from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation. This development reframes weeks of uncertainty into something far more final and difficult to process. Now, SNL cast members Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, and more have reached out in the comments to share their support while he and his family go through a difficult time.

In a statement shared to Instagram , which quickly spread across the comedy world, the writer also asked for privacy while urging anyone with information to go directly to law enforcement. In part, he writes:

The LAPD has informed our family that Christina is no longer alive, and the case has officially transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation. Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The post goes on to describe concerns that Christina’s phone and social media may have been manipulated in the weeks before she went missing, allegedly used to create a false narrative that she had chosen to go “off the grid.” Fowlie made it clear he’s sharing this publicly not just to grieve, but to keep her story visible.

Article continues below

The comment section quickly shifted into a wave of support from friends, collaborators, and fellow comedians who’ve worked with Jimmy Fowlie over the years. Members of the Saturday Night Live family, past and present, were among the first to respond:

Kenan Thompson: “Aw damn Jimmy I’m so so so sorry!!! May they be brought to justice swiftly!!! 💔💔💔”

“Aw damn Jimmy I’m so so so sorry!!! May they be brought to justice swiftly!!! 💔💔💔” Marcello Hernández: “Love you jimmy. So sorry man. 🤍🫂”

“Love you jimmy. So sorry man. 🤍🫂” Chloe Fineman: “I love you Jimmy and i cant wait to give you the biggest biggedt hug”

“I love you Jimmy and i cant wait to give you the biggest biggedt hug” Ego Nwodim: “I love you Jimmy ❤️”

“I love you Jimmy ❤️” Tommy Brennan: “Love you so much Jimmy, I’m so sorry”

“Love you so much Jimmy, I’m so sorry” Melissa Villaseñor: “I know i havent met you but my heart is with you. Sending you love”

“I know i havent met you but my heart is with you. Sending you love” Veronika Slowikowska: "Love you so much Jimmy ❤️❤️❤️"

The support didn’t stop with the biggest SNL cast members. The broader comedy community also showed up in a big way:

Drew Tarver: “Love you Jimmy ♥️”

“Love you Jimmy ♥️” Edi Patterson: “Oh, Jimmy. I love you. Thank you for your steadfast love for your sister. You make the world a better place just by being. ❤️”

“Oh, Jimmy. I love you. Thank you for your steadfast love for your sister. You make the world a better place just by being. ❤️” Adam Pally: “I’m so so sorry bud sending love”

“I’m so so sorry bud sending love” Lauren Lapkus: "Oh, Jimmy. My heart is in pieces for you. I’m so so sorry. You are an incredible brother. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 Praying for answers for you and your family."

"Oh, Jimmy. My heart is in pieces for you. I’m so so sorry. You are an incredible brother. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 Praying for answers for you and your family." Caitlin Reilly: "Sending you so much love. I’m so sorry. ❤️"

There’s something quietly striking about how moments like this cut through the busy TV schedules and usual layers of the internet. The same spaces that typically amplify punchlines suddenly become places for something more grounded. People showing up, not as performers or personalities, but just as people. The Roomates writer's post is not written for attention but to keep focus on Christina, on what happened, and on the hope that someone who knows something will come forward.

For now, Jimmy Fowlie, while presumably still working on this season of Saturday Night Live, has said he’s stepping back from social media, as the focus remains on the investigation and on ensuring Christina’s story doesn’t disappear. Judging by the response, it’s clear he won’t have to carry that alone.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We here at CinemaBlend want to send our condolences to Jimmy Fowlie and his family in this difficult time.