I Think There's One A+ Odyssey Reunion In Christopher Nolan's New Movie No One Is Really Talking About

There are a lot of exciting titles on the 2026 movie schedule, especially for this coming summer. However, few titles, however, have been drumming up as much buzz as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The historical drama's is so stacked that it feels like everyone has worked together at some point. Yet one particular reunion that's not being discussed as much is getting me hyped for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, and it’s not one of the ones you might expect.

I feel like everyone is talking about how Tom Holland and Zendaya are appearing together for the fourth time via this film, or how Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are collaborating again after just working together on The Drama. Christopher Nolan is also reuniting with familiar faces like Elliot Page and Anne Hathaway, which is causing a lot of chatter. However, no one seems to be mentioning that Matt Damon and Charlize Theron are reuniting for the film as well, and Theron had some lovely things to say about getting to work with him again. She told Elle:

Matt is so great. You know we worked together, it feels like 30 years ago. It’s the same guy, just good Boston blood. So thoughtful, so kind, so giving. There were moments when I was like freezing cold and I was just a little lost and he would always just kind of give me this little nudge of encouragement. I just love him, and he put up with me. I’m a lot to put up with.

Based on what's known about The Odyssey, filming it was no easy feat. Nolan's stars e experienced some pretty harsh conditions, especially Matt Damon. The leading man has been open about being wet and cold for most of the shoot, and it sounds like things were pretty rough for Theron as well. Theron plays Calypso, a divine nymph who detains the hero Odysseus (Damon) on her island, Ogygia, for years. Based on her storyline alone, it sounds like most of her scenes are with Damon, and I personally can’t wait to see this chemistry on the big screen again.

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

For context, Theron and Damon first worked together 26 years ago on The Legend of Bagger Vance. The film sees them play former lovers who come back together when Theron’s character invites Damon to compete in a golf competition.

While Bagger Vance isn’t the most memorable entry in their respective filmographies, it’s a pretty fun watch, and the two of them have great chemistry. The Mad Max star clearly has fond memories of her experience working with the Boston-born actor, and ecstatic that they'll be sharing the screen again.

With such a huge cast, there’s a laundry list of reunions in The Odyssey in addition to the ones I previously mentioned. Cast members Benny Safdie and Robert Pattinson have worked together before, as have Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland. But, personally, this Theron/Damon connection feels like an underrated one. They have both had full careers since The Legend of Bagger Vance, and getting to reignite this working chemistry in a new context after they have both grown as actors is something truly special.

Also as a literary nerd, I have to say the Calypso storyline is one of the most interesting in The Odyssey. So I can’t wait to see how it plays out with these two powerhouses.

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You can see Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and the rest of the starry cast in The Odyssey, which hits theaters on July 17, 2026. Fans of the pair can also watch The Legend of Bagger Vance, which is now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.