Months After Eric Dane's Death, An Emily In Paris Actor Dies Following ALS Complications
We've lost yet another excellent actor.
The Hollywood community and the world at large experienced a serious loss earlier this year when beloved actor Eric Dane died at 53. Before his passing, Dane had sadly been battling ALS and, all the while, he’d been candid about how it was impacting his health. Now, it would seem that only months following Dane’s death, another notable actor has succumbed to the neurodegenerative disease. French thespian Pierre Deny, who many surely know for his work on Emily in Paris, has also passed away due to ALS at 69.
News of Deny’s death was broken this past Monday, May 25, with French outlet TF1Info sharing the news. It was Deny’s family, however, that ultimately confirmed the actor’s death by sharing a statement. When addressing the matter, the family said:
We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Pierre Deny during this time. Anyone who also wants to learn more about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis can look to the ALS Association’s website for additional information.
More to come...
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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