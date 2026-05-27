Months After Eric Dane's Death, An Emily In Paris Actor Dies Following ALS Complications

The Hollywood community and the world at large experienced a serious loss earlier this year when beloved actor Eric Dane died at 53. Before his passing, Dane had sadly been battling ALS and, all the while, he’d been candid about how it was impacting his health. Now, it would seem that only months following Dane’s death, another notable actor has succumbed to the neurodegenerative disease. French thespian Pierre Deny, who many surely know for his work on Emily in Paris, has also passed away due to ALS at 69.

News of Deny’s death was broken this past Monday, May 25, with French outlet TF1Info sharing the news. It was Deny’s family, however, that ultimately confirmed the actor’s death by sharing a statement. When addressing the matter, the family said:

It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Pierre Deny during this time. Anyone who also wants to learn more about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis can look to the ALS Association’s website for additional information.

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