Sidney Poitier’s Family Speaks Out Following The Hollywood Legend’s Death At Age 94
By Katherine Webb published
The Oscar winner's loved ones reflected on his unforgettable life and career.
Sidney Poitier’s death at the age of 94 has led to an outpouring of tributes over the past day. While fans of the actor have honored his legendary Hollywood career with discussions of his best films and performances, countless others have reminded the world of what a truly honorable man he was off screen as well. Now, his family has shared their own reflections on his life and legacy.
Beyond making a profound impact on diversity in Hollywood and beyond, Sidney Poitier had a rich private life. In a statement, sent to CinemaBlend by publicist Mara Buxbaum, Sidney Poitier’s family spoke at length about the impact he had, not just on the world but on their own lives:
Throughout his lengthy acting career, Sidney Poitier made history many times over. He rose to fame at the height of the Civil Rights movement and, throughout his career, both on screen and off, he made films that served as social commentary and became an inspirational voice for equality and justice. As the first Black actor to win a Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards in 1964, he inspired countless other actors who came after him – as evidenced by Oscar winner Denzel Washington’s own acceptance speech nearly 40 years later.
His family's words truly encapsulate what the actor meant to them as well as to so many within the general public. The actor's family family also took time to thank fans for their support and their love for the actor. They continued:
Sidney Poitier is survived by his wife Joanna Shimkus and six daughters. While his loss is one that surely hits hard for many we can take comfort in the fact that were were able to his brilliant performances and keen social activism for as long as we did.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to Sidney Poitier's loved ones during this time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.