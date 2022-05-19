Simu Liu Teases The Barbie Movie’s Dance Sequence, And How He Landed The Role Opposite Margot Robbie

You may know Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, a great fighter with no fear of showing off his martial arts moves. The next project of Liu’s we’re talking about is not the Marvel star getting ripped for another superhero film, but for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie! He’s a Kung Fu boy in a Barbie world. Simu Liu is baiting us with hype by talking about how he landed the role opposite Margo Robbie, as well as a dance sequence he will be featured in.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has recruited Marvel star Simu Liu , who has not partaken in martial arts training for his new role, but dance rehearsals instead. We don’t know what exactly his role in the upcoming film will be, but it looks like it will be yet another physical role involving him being light on his feet. Simu Liu spoke to GQ Magazine about how he got his part in Barbie:

Greta was talking about how much she loved watching men dance, because it’s such an expression of artistry you're not used to seeing from typical men ... [Upon discovering Liu's dance background] She audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed — and then I got the part.

The Shang-Chi actor landed the role after a group call with his team about what potential big-budget films he could star in next. While it looked like none of the options presented were impressive, one junior agent got his hands on “one of the best scripts he’s ever read.” After persuading him to give this new film a try, Simu Liu turned in a self-taped audition, and an impressed Greta Gerwig requested to see him in person. Once he mentioned to her he was part of a hip-hop dance team while attending university, she was sold. Can you guess what song Simu Liu will dance to? Whatever it is, it unfortunately will not be Aqua’s Barbie Girl. Maybe that's for the best, as we might've gotten a twisted revamped version of the classic upbeat ‘90s hit.

Simu Liu got his breakout role in the Canadian comedy series Kim’s Convenience before he entered the big leagues as superhero Shang-Chi in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You can also expect to see the 33 year-old reprise his role in the upcoming Shang-Chi sequel and continuing to kick ass on the big screen. With upcoming film projects and a memoir out on the shelves now, it looks like only big things are coming to this talented actor.

The Barbie movie has gone through plenty of ups and downs. One of those setbacks being that Amy Schumer dropped out of the project due to creative conflicts about her dislike of Barbie’s latest invention of a high heel shoe made of jello. I can’t blame her there, but have no fear, as blonde bombshell Margot Robbie will be taking on the title role . It comes as no surprise that her match would be another blonde bombshell, with Ryan Gosling taking on the role of Ken. Seeing as Simu Liu dancing towards the Barbie world, his role alone is enough to make me anxiously excited for this new film.