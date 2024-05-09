Sly Stallone Admits The Gloves Rocky Balboa Used Aren't Allowed Anymore As New Movie About The Making Of Rocky Gets Announced

Sylvester Stallone has said he’s done playing Rocky, but that doesn’t mean that Rocky is entirely done with him. Stallone recently posted a video of himself with an original set of his Rocky boxing gloves, which coincidently came out alongside news that we’re actually going to be getting another Rocky movie of sorts, a film that focuses on the story of how the original film was made.

While many may know the story of how Rocky came to be, and how it came to make Sylvester Stallone a star, it's likely unknown to a lot of movie fans. It may be just as inspiring as the story that was told on screen.

Green Book’s Director Will Helm I Am Rocky

The story of the making of Rocky is something of an underdog story, not unlike the plot of the film itself, which is likely why somebody thought it would make for a good movie. Variety reports that Peter Farrelly, the director of controversial Oscar-winner Green Book is set to helm the movie, as well as coproduce alongside Toby Emmerich. Peter Gamble has written the screenplay.

The film will focus on a young Stallone who, not finding the success he is looking for in Hollywood, decides to write his own movie in which to star. He pens Rocky, and the script is very well received, but studios are less interested in casting the unknown actor to star.

Stallone was famously offered a lot of money to simply sell the screenplay. Instead, Stallone agreed to take a far lesser sum in order to play the lead role. The rest is history. Rocky became a critical and commercial success, winning the Oscar for Best Picture and spawning a franchise that, thanks to the Michael B. Jordan Creed films, is still going today, even if the best Rocky movie is still the original. A Drago spinoff is reportedly also in development.

What Sylvester Stallone Said About The Rocky Boxing Gloves

The same day the news about I Am Rocky dropped, Sylvester Stallone talked about Rocky as well. In an Instagram post, he showed off a pair of boxing gloves that he wore as Rocky Balboa, a pair which are apparently no longer the design used by professional boxers because they’re not considered safe enough. Check out the post below.

Stallone has had a tumultuous relationship with the Rocky franchise to date. As part of the deal that he made to star in the original movie, he also signed away most of his rights to the franchise, so he hasn’t profited as much as some due to the success the series has seen. Stallone has indicated his decision not to return for Creed III had more to do with not being able to come to a deal on the rights, rather than any desire to hang up the gloves. It's unclear what if any, direct involvement Stallone will have with the new film.