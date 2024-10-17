Smile 2 Is Doing More Viral Marketing, But One Actor Got Caught Breaking Character In A Funny Way

When it comes to upcoming horror movies on the way during the prime Halloween season we are now in, the Smile 2 release date is definitely circled in red a couple times for fans of the genre. One central reason why we are freaked out by the sequel is through the maniacal grins characters in the movie wear on their face when they are overtaken by its evil entity. St a MLB playoff game, a couple of actors creeped out baseball fans... that is until one of them got thrown off by the ongoings of the match.

As Smile 2 soon approaches theaters this weekend, Paramount is continuing the viral marketing campaign that helped the first 2022 movie become a box office hit. Two actors could be seen in matching bright yellow shirts smiling wildly at Tuesday’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Check it out on X (formerly known as Twitter) :

Smile Guy broke character for a moment 😂 #NLCS #Smile2 pic.twitter.com/xxDeIfhAQlOctober 14, 2024

The two actors channelled the creepy vibe from the Smile 2 trailer before it looks like the playing ball swung very close by and had one actor breaking character. Like many other fans in the audience, the male actor started to look up at the ball and perhaps get a little freaked out by getting hit. However, the female actor on the right was still all in on the smile and didn’t flinch a bit.

It’s a funny moment for the Smile 2 marketing campaign, which has proved very effective in the past. It was a great pick to give visibility to the movie too, given a reported 8.26 million viewers watched the National League Championship Series' first game on FOX, making it the most watched opening game since 2009.

More of the Smile actors were also been caught in the wild in New York last week (per X ). Previously, at MTV’s VMAs back in September, it also seemed like another one of these stunts took place . Over the next few weeks, if you see some more scary than usual smiles flashing your way, chances are it could be the work of this marketing team. Or Smile is based in reality. You know, either could be the case.

CinemaBlend’s Smile 2 review gave the movie a glowing 4 out of 5 stars, with Eric Eisenberg calling the movie “possibly the best genre surprise of the year.” He called it a “rich departure” from the first movie that develops the story that began with the original film. Other critics are praising Smile too ! This time around, Smile 2 will revolve around a pop star (played by Naomi Scott) who becomes haunted with the entity as she embarks on a world tour. You can check out Smile 2 in theaters this Friday, October 18.