‘This Movie’s Gonna Do For Tornadoes I Think What Jaws Did For Sharks’: Someone Found OG Footage Of Bill Paxton On The Twister Set, And It’s Delightful (And Prescient)

If you were a kid growing up in the '90s—especially in the Midwest like I was—thunderstorms were more than just a reason to seek cover. They were the cue to scramble to the tornado shelter, fearing you'd end up dodging a flying cow or bouncing tire. This particular dread owes much to the 1996 classic Twister. Now, as the movie's sequel, Twisters, (one of the biggest 2024 new movie releases ) lights up the big screen, there's been a cool development. Some original footage resurfaced, and it features the late Bill Paxton on the set of this iconic ‘90s film . In it, Paxton charmingly predicts, “This movie’s gonna do for tornadoes what Jaws did for sharks.” And wasn't he spot on?

Entertainment Tonight recently shared the behind-the-scenes video capturing Bill Paxton in action on the Twister set. The clip is a nostalgic throwback to 1990s Hollywood filmmaking, featuring realistic wreckage and damaged stairs for Paxton to navigate. As he maneuvers through the intentionally unstable set, he nearly stumbles several times but recovers each time with the grace of a seasoned actor. The video highlights Paxton’s charismatic and playful nature, showcasing what made him such a beloved figure. But what’s particularly interesting is that, in the video posted to Instagram the Titanic actor makes that very president prediction. See it for yourself:

The Aliens actor's assertion about the impact of his and Helen Hunt's movie rings true nearly three decades later. Just as Jaws made beachgoers wary of the water, the 1996 tornado epic forever changed how we view tornadoes. It turned a natural disaster into a thrilling cinematic experience that captivated audiences worldwide. The film's innovative use of special effects brought the terrifying power of tornadoes to life, setting a new standard for disaster movies.

It's intriguing to note that while Jaws, as the Smithsonian Magazine reports, led to an increase in shark deaths, according to an article from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Twister had a different impact. Despite the film's scientific inaccuracies and dramatic tornado effects, it inspired many individuals to pursue real-life careers in severe storm research.

The first Twister film followed in Jaws' footsteps, becoming a massive hit at the summer box office. Now, with the release of Twisters, the sequel is also making a significant impact at the box office. A heartwarming aspect of the sequel's release was the tribute paid to the late Bill Paxton by the film's co-lead Glenn Powell. On the day of the movie's release, Powell shared a photo of himself and Paxton wearing cowboy hats and a touching message honoring the late actor. Paxton passed away at the age of 61 in 2017 due to a damaged aortic heart valve. Still, he left behind a lasting legacy through his iconic film roles, including his memorable performance in Jan de Bont's beloved disaster movie, which Paxton clearly believed in based on this resurfaced footage.

You can enjoy Bill Paxton’s performance in Twister, as it's now available for streaming with a Max subscription . And don't miss the newest tornado adventure film, Twisters, which is in theaters now.