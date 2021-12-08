Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Image Includes Some Iconic Video Game Vehicles For Tails And Jim Carrey’s Robotnik

Video game movies have had a storied past, with the majority of these adaptations ending up critical and box office disappointments. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie looked like it would follow suit after a disastrous first trailer, but the title character was re-designed and the project actually performed quite well. So much so that a sequel was quickly green lit, to the joy of fans. And a new image from Sonic 2 has revealed some iconic video game vehicles for both Tails and Jim Carrey's villainous Robotnik.

Sonic The Hedgehog games have been around for decades, resulting in generations of fans who love the blue speedster and his pals. The upcoming movie sequel will feature more iconic characters like Knuckles and Tails, and it seems that director Jeff Fowler is taking special care to bring as many gaming elements to the project as possible. Case in point: Tail's plane and Eggman's signature floating vehicle as shown in the movie's poster. Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is clearly going to go deeper into the mythology of the beloved video game series. And it seems this time the action is going from the ground to the sky, which should add a unique set of challenges... especially for the non-flying protagonist voiced by Ben Schwartz. Let's break down what we're being shown here.

The above poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to us from the movie's social media accounts, and is sure to increase anticipation for the blockbuster ahead of its first trailer. In it we see the dynamic duo of Sonic and Tails, who are about to unite on the big screen for the first time. While Idris Elba's Knuckles is noticeably absent, we can't blame the red echidna. Because although he can glide in the games, he can't actually fly.

Jim Carrey's villainous Dr. Robotnik looks like he's going to get some new duds as well, when he returns with a vengeance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This includes an awesome new red jacket, as well as some more technology that should help level the playing field once Sonic is united with his two buddies. Clearly he wasn't banished to the mushroom planet for very long.

This poster is just the latest thrilling update to come to us from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which should help to increase anticipation for the mysterious sequel. As previously mentioned, fans were thrilled to learn that Idris Elba would be voicing fan favorite character Knuckles in the project. It was also revealed that voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey would be playing Tails, reprising her role from various video games.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on April 8th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.