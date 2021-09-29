Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Confirmed The Return Of Another Star

Being the surprise critical and box-office hit of 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog served as one of the last hurrahs for Hollywood before theaters and Hollywood shut down. Since its release, moviegoers have been anticipating what the sequel will have in store for Sonic and his friends. There have been some leaks to come from the film set. While fans noticed certain cast members posting online, they’ve been waiting to hear from others. Months after the film wrapped production, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finally confirmed the return of another beloved character.

Leave it to Twitter to give Sonic fans an exciting piece of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 news. The film’s official Twitter account decided to let moviegoers know that Lee Majdoub’s Agent Stone will be returning for the Sonic sequel. The relationship between Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik and his right-hand man Agent Stone was one of the video game-based film’s highlights. Check out the move’s special nod to this welcomed announcement:

See more

Of course, Lee Majdoub’s return for Sonic 2 would feature a coffee homage to Agent Stone and Dr. Robotnik’s co-dependent relationship. Seeing Stone and Robotnik’s faces enshrined in coffee foam was the perfect way to get fans excited. The National Coffee Day nod referenced the scene where the right-hand man interrupted the mad genius dancing to give him a latte. So, the reference was nice for fans of the original film.

With Agent Stone’s return, it might lead to fans guessing about Dr. Robotnik’s fate within Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Of course, the last time viewers saw Robotnik, he found himself wandering around Sonic’s homeworld, plotting his revenge. It will be nice to see how Stone and Robotnik’s relationship develops once the Sonic sequel arrives in theaters. Hopefully, Lee Majdoub will have a bigger role in the follow-up compared to the first film.

Even after the sequel wrapped filming in June, Lee Majdoub’s Agent Stone returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wasn’t the only recent casting news. The Suicide Squad’s Idris Elba was announced to be voicing Sonic’s frenemy Knuckles the Echidna. He joined Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz. And Elba wasn’t the only new addition as SWAT star Shemar Moore joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Of course, they joined returning cast members, including James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell.

Well, fans will have to wait until the sequel drops to find out more casting news. Agent Stone’s return might mean viewers will see more of the one-sided friendship in the film. But they won’t have to wait years for the sequel as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit theaters on Apr. 8, 2022. While you wait for the sequel to arrive, check out our 2022 film guide to see what’s coming down the pipeline.