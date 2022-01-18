Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Ben Schwartz Teases The 'Epic' Scale Of The Sequel, Plus Idris Elba’s Knuckles
The voice of Sonic the Hedgehog is hyping the new movie in a big way.
The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a massive hit and became the highest grossing movie based on a video game (domestically) despite the fact that it had its box office run cut a bit short by a global pandemic. The upcoming sequel is looking to be bigger in every possible way, and Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, is hyping up fans by promising that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be “epic.”
We know that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be a “bigger” movie by virtue of the fact that two other major characters from the game franchise, Sonic sidekick Tails and Knuckles the echidna, who will be voiced by Idris Elba, will be appearing in the new movie. ComicBook.com tried to get some more info on what’s in store for fans of Sonic from Ben Schwartz, and while he revealed no specifics, he played up just how big the new film will be, saying…
Ben Schwartz’s comments are very similar to those we got from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler, in that it’s being strongly hinted that, while the first trailer for the film has revealed quite a bit, there’s a lot more that has yet to be seen. It seems likely that more characters from the video game series could appear, but who they might be is anybody’s guess.
We’ve only had the smallest taste of Idris Elba’s Knuckles in the trailer for the movie, but the announcement that Elba was voicing Knuckles was met with a very positive reaction.
While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is looking to be a lot bigger in scale than the first movie, the big question will likely be whether the box office will scale up to match. The first movie was a massive domestic hit and a moderate international success. But even massive blockbuster movies have had a difficult time in the pandemic era. Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown us that the audience can show up, but far more movies have had to adjust box office expectations.
