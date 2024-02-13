Is Splitting Wicked Into Two Movies A Good Thing? Cynthia Erivo Shares Thoughts
Wicked's movie adaptation is being split into two movies, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Film adaptations of Broadway musicals by and large do well in theaters, with a number of movie musicals winning Best Picture over the years. Following Mean Girls' strong box office performance, the next addition to the genre will be Jon M. Chu's take on Wicked. Although rather than being just on film, Universal is releasing two Wicked films, presumably allowing them to include all of Stephen Schwartz' music without making cuts. And Elphaba actress Cynthia Erivo recently shared her thoughts about why this is a good thing.
The cast list of Wicked is led by Erivo and Ariana Grande, who are playing Elphaba and Glinda respectively. The first trailer for Wicked aired during the Super Bowl, and set the internet into a frenzy. When speaking with EW about that upcoming 2024 release, she revealed why she's psyched about the dual movie release. In the Tony-Award winning actress' words:
Points were made. Finding a way to fit an entire 3-hour musical into one movie is a difficult task, one that usually results in beloved songs being left on the cutting room floor. After all, how long can the movie be? But with two films, Wicked will be able to tell the full scope of its story without rushing.
What we know about the Wicked movies are limited, but they're seemingly going to show us each act of the stage musical. Although some fans were confused after Wicked's trailer seemingly included plot points from late in the show. Later in her same interview, Erivo explained how the pair of movies will give us more time with Glinda and Elphie, offering:
Now that's definitely an exciting concept. Broadway fans know that while Wicked served as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, it's ultimately about the friendship that forms between Elphaba and Glinda. As they age that friendship takes new forms, ending with the beloved ballad "For Good." So fleshing out that sisterhood seems like a good reason to necessitate two different movies. That and how beloved the stage musical is to generations of fans.
With the movie's marketing campaign begun, hopefully we'll be treated to more footage soon. And the first Wicked movie is part of the next Barbenheimer event, as it opens the same day as the animated musical Moana 2.
Wicked hit theaters on November 27. For now I'll be streaming the Original Broadway Cast Recording until we get treated to more of Cynthia Erivo's killer vocals.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley