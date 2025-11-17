Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes Breaks Silence On The Franchise’s New Movie, And One Thing Surprises Me

Paramount has "set a course" for how it wants to get Star Trek back to movie theaters, and, for now, we're officially done with J.J. Abrams' Kelvin timeline movies. What's more is that the new movie already has a promising team working to bring a new adventure to theaters, one that has nothing to do with anything that's happened in television or movies.

Given that, one might be interested in hearing what Jonathan Frakes, who has worked both in front of and behind the camera on Star Trek's films and television, thinks about this latest update. The actor recently spoke to TrekMovie.com about the news while supporting the chairty PanCan, and I'll admit I was shocked that his response was literally his first reaction to the update.

Jonathan Frakes Shared His Message For The New Star Trek Filmmakers

Jonathan Frakes wasn't even aware of the most recent Star Trek movie news when he was interviewed, which is wild. As such, he seemed just as surprised as the fans were about what the plans are. After hearing some of the details, the actor and director said the following:

May they live long and prosper and stay safe, and come in on budget and on time, and they’ll do fine.

It's largely a diplomatic response, and a pretty good one for someone just learning of such a huge anouncement in the midst of a press interview. That said, I'm also a bit surprised to hear such a measured response from Jonathan Frakes, who has definitely spoken out in recent years about wanting to return to the director's chair for a new Star Trek film.

I'm Surprised Jonathan Frakes Didn't Make His Pitch To Return To Star Trek Films

Despite Jonathan Frakes directing one of the best Star Trek movies of all time, he hasn't gotten an invitation to return and tackle another movie for Paramount. He's told CinemaBlend that the television and movie department are operating independently, which was later confirmed with Alex Kurtzman when we inquired about why Section 31 was a Paramount+ movie and not a theatrical release.

Jonathan Frakes has kept busy by directing episodes of Star Trek television, but he's talked about offering his services for another movie for the storied IP. In fairness, he hinted in another interview with TrekMovie that he wouldn't be a serious candidate if a movie were on the table.

On that point, however, I still struggle to understand why that would be the case. Sure, John Francis Daley's name carries a lot of weight both as a successful screenwriter and director. I'm excited to see what he'll bring to the table in Star Trek, but I would've been equally as thrilled to hear Frakes is back in the saddle. For that reason, I guess I'm surprised to hear the director responding with well wishes, rather than shooting his shot to be a part of the fun. '

Of course, Frakes is busy contributing to the upcoming Trek series, Starfleet Academy. Maybe once he gets whatever directorial work he has lined up for that squared away, give it a few weeks, and maybe "Two Takes Frakes" will be on his soapbox making a pitch to take a Star Trek movie back to theaters.

While we wait for more updates on the upcoming Star Trek movie, including if it'll actually come out, be sure to check out the previously released movies over on Paramount+. I'm rooting for this movie to come out, though I am a bit concerned about what this new adventure will be.