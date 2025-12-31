Jennifer Lawrence Notably Doesn't Love Kourtney Kardashian, But She's Loving Kim's Merkin Underwear Line: 'Stop Announcing It'

The friendship between Jennifer Lawrence and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has been a beautiful thing to witness, with silly moments like Lawrence’s clever Christmas gift exchange with the momager. That’s why it was so surprising when the Hunger Games star threw such shade at Jenner’s oldest daughter. Still, there may be no love lost between J-Law and Kourtney Kardashian, but the actress' relationship with the Kardashians is still mostly positive, as evidenced by her having nothing but praise for the merkins a different sister is peddling.

Jennifer Lawrence Begs Kourtney Kardashian To Stop Making ‘Announcements’

Before we get to the celebrity fashion bit, let’s recap Jennifer Lawrence’s beef with the oldest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree. The Die My Love star found herself strapped to a lie detector test for Vanity Fair while promoting her movie with Robert Pattinson, and her co-star inquired about her relationship with The Kardashians stars.

Jennifer Lawrence responded that Khloé is her favorite (sorry, Kris!), and then, seemingly unprovoked, she launched into a rant about Kourtney, saying:

Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts. Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it. Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it.

Kourtney Kardashian’s attitude regarding “outfits” was a big part of The Kardashians Season 7 (streaming now with a Hulu subscription). The Lemme boss let it be known that she’d rather rock husband Travis Barker’s comfy clothes than get glammed up in 6-inch heels — a move that inspired Kim to say she would never “give up on life” in that way.

Now I have to wonder if Jennifer Lawrence was amongst the fans trolling Kourtney for her Santa costume at Target.

Jennifer Lawrence Is A Fan Of The SKIMS Merkin

Robert Pattinson’s questions about the Kardashians didn’t end there. He then veered into the fashion realms, as he asked Jennifer Lawrence if she knew what a merkin was. After some amusing back-and-forth regarding her approval of merkins and his astonishment at finding out that he’s actually seen his co-star wear one, he got around to asking if she’d buy one from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

J-Law gave a knowing glance at the camera and dramatically declared:

No! I’ll get it for free.

She’s probably not wrong. Given her relationship with Kris Jenner and the fact that she probably shares Kim Kardashian’s opinions about Kourtney, I have no doubt that Jennifer Lawrence could get a SKIMS care package out of the deal, complete with faux hair thong.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress isn’t the only celeb rocking the SKIMS merkin. Kim Kardashian said her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson (arguably the best part of the series that has already been renewed for Season 2) wears the SKIMS “bush” underwear “proudly,” so I’d say J-Law is in pretty good company.

Keep your eye out for Jennifer Lawrence on the 2026 movie calendar, as she’s reuniting with Josh Hutcherson for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is slated for a November release.