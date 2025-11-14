Star Trek Is Bringing In Some A+ Spider-Man Talent To Tackle New Movie, And I Look Forward To Seeing Where They Boldly Go

Although Star Trek fans finally received a new movie earlier this year with the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive Section 31, the fact of the matter is it’s been almost 10 years since this sci-fi- franchise left its mark in theaters. Star Trek Beyond left the crew of the Kelvin Timeline’s USS Enterprise-A free to go on more adventures, but it no longer sounds like there’s any hope of reuniting with these versions of Kirk, Spock, etc. Instead, Paramount has reportedly tapped some stellar talent from the Spider-Man film series to tackle a new Star Trek movie, and I’m definitely interested to see what they put together.

Per Deadline, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been selected to write, produce and direct a Star Trek film that is described as having a “completely new take” on this universe. Meaning, it will not be connected to any of the previous or current TV shows and movies, nor is it tied to any of the other Star Trek movies that have been in development over the last several years. Daley and Goldstein already have history with Paramount from having written, directed and executive produced Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

I liked John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, as well as their directorial efforts on the comedy Game Night, so all power to them with boldly going where no Star Trek movie writers have gone before. That’s assuming, of course, this ends up being the Trek movie that actually moves forward rather and isn’t relegated to development hell like so many others before it. And I certainly don’t want Daley and Goldstein to go through the same experience they did on The Flash, where they put years of work into this movie, only to depart and have others take over their positions.

All this being said, I am curious specifically how disconnected this movie will be from the rest of the Star Trek franchise. Deadline mentions that, while not confirmed, sources say that “it’s likely that new characters will be featured in this version.” So will this movie simply tell a more self-contained story within the Prime Timeline, i.e. the universe where most Trek stories take place? Or is John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein movie meant to follow in the footsteps of the Kelvin Timeline trilogy and reboot the continuity?

It may be a while until those questions are answered, but for now, it sounds like Daley and Goldstein’s Star Trek movie has now taken priority over the previously-announced “origins” one that had once been set to come out on the 2025 release schedule. Looking into the nearer future, the duo’s next feature, Mayday, is expected to be among the 2026 movie releases, and the new show Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will premiere January 15 on Paramount+.