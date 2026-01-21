Star Trek: The Final Frontier's Reputation As Worst Trek Movie Could Be Changing Soon

There may be some fan infighting over which Star Trek movie is definitively the worst, but Star Trek V: The Final Frontier is almost always in the conversation. Not only is it bad, but it has the most Razzies of any other movie in the franchise, though a newcomer may be coming for its inverted crown here soon.

The Golden Raspberry Awards have celebrated the lowest-rated movies for decades, and have even convinced some stars to take part in the mostly good-natured ribbing. I'm not sure any Trek stars will get beamed into the 2026 ceremony, even if the franchise's latest feature could overtake the previous record-holder for most Razzies won in the franchise.

Star Trek: Section 31 Earned 5 Golden Razzie Nominations

Star Trek has struggled to return to theaters, and while Section 31 ineviably became a direct-to-streaming feature, there was hope that Michelle Yeoh would help make it a big hit, giving Paramount more reason to get back to that sie of the franchise. Unfortunately, no single talent could help with everything that was widely panned by critics, and it's now primed to set a record I doubt any movie's cast and crew would aspire to.

The 2026 nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards are out, and Star Trek: Section 31 just narrowly avoided being one of the most nominated movies of the year. It's up for awards in five categories:

Star Trek: Section 31's Razzie Nominations

Worst Picture

Worst Actress - Michelle Yeoh

Worst Supporting Actress - Kacey Rohl

Worst Director - Olatunde Osunsanmi

Worst Screenplay

Its five nominations are just short of frontrunners Snow White and Ice Cube's War of the Worlds, which are tied for the most with six nominations each. I find it hard to believe Section 31 will beat out War of the Worlds for wins, given the latter launched with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, but will it reign supreme as the most razzied Trek movie of all time?

The Movie Has A Chance To Overtake Star Trek V: The Final Frontier's Record For Most Razzies In The Franchise

As previously mentioned, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier holds the record for most Razzies in the Trek franchise. It's not an accomplishment any movie wants, but I guess it's better to be remembered for being bad than not remembered at all.

The movie won the award for "Worst Picture," and William Shatner was gifted two Razzies for "Worst Actor" and "Worst Director." Shatner himself has spoken ill of the movie in recent years, noting that the movie didn't have the budget or ideal story that he hoped it would.

Another thing worth mentioning is that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier was nominated for six Razzies, so it had more chances to win than Section 31. I'm not sure I expect Michelle Yeoh to win a Razzie for "Worst Actress," but then again, other Oscar winners like Sandra Bullock have gotten Razzies the same year as they've received Academy Awards. All this to say, anything can happen, so we'll just have to wait until March 14th to see if Section 31 becomes the most-awarded bad Trek movie of all time.

Stream Star Trek: Section 31 and The Final Frontier with a Paramount+ subscription, and try to decide which is the worst of the two. We'll see how the movie performs at the Razzies, and hopefully, the fandom can all share a laugh at the results however it shakes out.