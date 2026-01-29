‘Shat’s About To Get Real’ In New Star Trek Adjacent Super Bowl Ad With William Shatner

The internet is popping off with a bunch of 2026 Super Bowl ads, and between Kendall Jenner's Kardashian Curse and Budweiser's eagle, it's going to be hard for other companies to get attention during the big game. It's no surprise then that Kellogg's broke out the big guns, or should I say phasers, and got William Shatner for a big Raisin Bran spot.

Days after paparazzi caught him eating cereal in his car at a stoplight, Raisin Bran has revealed that "Shat is about to get real" in an ad prepped for Super Bowl LX. We only see the actor for a brief moment, which clearly channels Star Trek as he's sitting in a Captain's chair. Take a look:

A post shared by Kellogg’s Raisin Bran (@raisinbran_us) A photo posted by on

Shatner may not be the man to take the reins of the Star Trek franchise, but damn, he can make a great commercial. I'm excited for this solely because I remember how iconic his Priceline ads were back in the day, and the comedic flair he can bring simply by being himself.

More On William Shatner William Shatner Fired Off A Sassy Response At A Fan Who Questioned Kirk's Death In Star Trek: Generations

Of course, Shatner doesn't need to rely on his Star Trek knowledge (or lack thereof) because he has done a phenomenal job of creating his own brand over the years. Playing William Shatner, the guy from a sci-fi series, in a commercial is just as valuable as pretending to be Captain Kirk... if not moreso.

Whether that means this Raisin Bran ad will outshine Andy Samberg's Hellman's ad, or that wild Uber Eats commercial is another story. I don't think a brand like Kellogg's is going to go too over-the-top with its promotion, considering it's already a household name in the cereal industry. That said, I am eager to see what this ad brings to the table and whether Shatner can still sparkle amid all the conversation tied to Super Bowl LX.

In addition to all the commercial chatter, Super Bowl LX will be the long-awaited rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, which happened over a decade ago. Readers may not remember all the details of the game, but no doubt remember Malcolm Butler's goal line interception of Russell Wilson that sealed the game for the Patriots in its final moments.

I would say that while the game is a point of interest for many, the big topic surrounding this year is Bad Bunny's halftime performance. His being picked as the game's performer caused quite a polarizing response, to the point that even the President of the United States commented on it. Whatever the outcome of the game, it feels like this will be a night people are talking about for a long time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super Bowl LX is set to kick off on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 8th. CinemaBlend is excited for the big night and all that may come from it, so be sure to check back in the day of the game and on the week leading up.