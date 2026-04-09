Star Wars Fans Have Been Campaigning For The Kylo Ren Movie, But Could It Actually Happen?
Justice for Ben Solo.
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Star Wars is one of the biggest franchise of all time, with generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far far away. Fans are always looking for update about the Star Wars movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), especially since the franchise hasn't been on the big screen since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. The fandom has been campaigning for the scrapped Kylo Ren movie, but could it actually still happen?
The internet exploded when Adam Driver revealed he had worked on Kylo Ren movie with Steven Soderbergh which would have been titled The Hunt For Ben Solo. There's been non-stop chatter from fans ever since, and in a recent interview with The Playlist, the Erin Brockovich director got honest about whether or not the discourse was helping. He said:
Womp womp. While I appreciate Soderbergh's candor, it's a real bummer that the fan campaigns for The Hunt For Ben Solo aren't actually making a difference. Despite the ongoing discourse about how great it would be to see Adam Driver back as Kylo Ren, it seems like the project won't join the ranks of upcoming Star Wars movies. Although whether or not this actually discourages fans from making their voices heard remains to be seen.Article continues below
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Soderbergh previously revealed that the studio couldn't get behind behind the idea of Ben Solo somehow being alive, especially after he perished at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. But fans were holding out hope Disney and Lucasfilm might change their minds. Later in the same interview, the filmmaker shared his feelings about the scrapped blockbuster, offering:
It sounds like the iconic director doesn't have any hard feelings, despite the work he put into The Hunt for Ben Solo. While the movie will seemingly never see the light of day, it sounds like he learned some lessons from crafting the pitch alongside Adam Driver. Still, I really wish we got to see the project come together, and get another entry in Kylo Ren's story.
Star Wars will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be released May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release schedule. As for Driver's Ben Solo, I'm going to hold out hope that he makes an appearance in the developing Rey movie... even if its as a Force Ghost.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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