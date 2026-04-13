‘I’m The Cockroach’: After His Kylo Ren Movie Was Scrapped, Steven Soderbergh Weighed In On Possibly Joining Other Franchises
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Even though Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, a.k.a. Ben Solo, died seven years ago in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many fans have been mourning him in a different way over the last six months. In October, Adam Driver revealed he’d tried to bring back the character for a post-Rise of Skywalker movie with Steven Soderbergh, but Lucasfilm ended up scrapping the project. Had The Hunt for Ben Solo moved forward on the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows slate, this would have been Soderbergh’s first time helming a franchise feature, and now he’s weighed in on if he might join other franchises instead.
While Star Wars fans continue to campaign for the Kylo Ren movie, hoping to get the Lucasfilm leadership to change their minds about it, Steven Soderbergh has made it clear it’s not going to make a difference. That’s fair enough, but the filmmaker also had this to say when asked by The Daily Beast about if this experience made him “warier about joining a gigantic franchise machine”:
So on the one hand, Steven Soderbergh’s not ruling out that he could board a different franchise somewhere down the line. On the other hand, it’s not like he’s chomping at the bit to do so. Soderbergh has been a regular presence in Hollywood since delivering Sex, Lies, and Videotape in 1989, and the notable movies he’d made since then include Erin Brockovich, the original Ocean’s trilogy, the Magic Mike trilogy and Logan Lucky. He’s made it this far and is confident he can continue navigating the ever-changing film industry landscape, with or without franchises.Article continues below
That’s not to say that losing out on making a Star Wars movie didn’t disappoint Steven Soderbergh. He had high hopes for The Hunt for Ben Solo, as it was going to be a departure from the “either small or mid-sized” that he’s been working on over the last several years, saying:
It’s a shame we’ll never get to see this vision that Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver crafted with Rebecca Blunt realized. Soderbergh previously said that the Disney leadership couldn’t wrap their heads around Kylo Ren coming back to life in The Hunt for Ben Solo. So despite the fact that Disney and Lucasfilm are both under new leadership these days, Soderbergh has made peace with this project never seeing the light of day. Maybe another franchise will court him, but as far as Star Wars goes, that ship has sailed.
What we can look forward to on the Star Wars front is The Mandalorian & Grogu releasing in theaters on May 22, and Star Wars: Starfighter will follow on May 28, 2027. Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord is also currently streaming to fans who are signed up with a Disney+ subscription, and Ahsoka Season 2 is also expected to premiere sometime on the 2026 TV schedule.
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Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
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