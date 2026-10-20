I Didn’t Have ‘Steel Rod Dress’ On My 2026 Bingo Card, But It Was The Perfect Look For Jenna Ortega

We’ve seen Jenna Ortega rock a top made out of jewels , and one time she wore a sheer snakeskin gown . Looks like that show us she’s down to wear unconventional outfits, and she proved that point again with a dress made out of “steel rods.” So, while I didn’t have a look like this on my 2026 bingo card, it really is perfect for the Wednesday actress.

In the lead-up to the premiere of Taika Waititi's book-to-screen adaptation of Klara and the Sun, Ortega has been pulling out all the fashion stops. She looked like the sun in a lovely yellow dress at one event, and now she’s wearing a gown made of steel. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

As you can see, the dress the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress is wearing is made of silver, yellow and orange rods that come together to make a beautiful, flowing pattern. While speaking to People , she elaborated on the unique garment created by Elias Matso, explaining:

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[Designer Elias Matso] is incredible. This is a one-of-one dress. It’s made out of steel rods. So, it’s handmade, human-made, a lot of effort. And he’s been holding on to this dress for me, and it’s perfect. And it’s very fitting with the film, so I’m so grateful.

First of all, the fact that it’s made of steel is still blowing my mind. Secondly, I love that it was held specifically for the Scream actress. However, most importantly, I love how it fits in with her project on the 2026 movie schedule .

In Klara and the Sun, Jenna Ortega plays the titular Klara, and she’s an artificial friend (essentially, she’s a robot). Her character is very bright and cheery (something the actress doesn’t play too often), and feels quite futuristic. The actress's dress highlights all these facts: it’s bright and cheery like her character, the steel feels a bit robotic, and overall the fit feels futuristic. So, this one-of-a-kind dress was perfect for this event, and I’m so happy it was held for her.

While Jenna Ortega has never been afraid to try something new with her style, she’s best known for her gothic Wednesday- esque looks . The same goes for her work; while she has range as an actress, she's best known for playing the monotone Wednesday in the Addams Family spinoff that’s available with a Netflix subscription . So, Klara and the Sun is giving us all an opportunity to see a totally different side of her, both in terms of fashion and acting.

It’s also teaching me that a dress can be made of steel rods, and yes, I would like to see more looks like this.

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Anyway, if you’d like to see the film Jenna Ortega was celebrating with this dress, you can catch Klara and the Sun in theaters on October 23.