Jenna Ortega Wore Her Most Unfussy Red Carpet Look Yet, And Her Dog Was Her Best Accessory

tEver since Jenna Ortega became an overnight phenomenon after Wednesday premiered back in 2022, she’s become one of Hollywood’s big names. And she's certainly one with a track record of turning heads on red carpets because of her daring looks that range from a snakeskin dress to her take on the sheer trend. At the actress’s latest photocall, however, she went noticeably more minimalist. However, I love that she involved her lil pup.

The press tour for her project on the 2026 movie schedule, Klara And The Sun, just kicked off on Wednesday in London. Her dog Twigs got people talking more than her fit. Check it out:

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega turned up in a simple color-blocked gown from Calvin Klein’s Spring 2027 collection. It’s a pretty number that’s got a fun cape detail flowing down her back. The use of yellow definitely feels intentional to the movie’s title, even if it’s not quite method dressing.

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However, looking at these photos, one’s eye goes straight to her black Whippet, whom she seems to be matching.

So, can we normalize celebs bringing their dogs to red carpets now? Ortega rescued the Whippet while shooting Wednesday Season 2. There’s a lot more to the story, as Ortega told Seth Meyers last year.

What happened is Ortega visited an animal sanctuary while filming in Ireland. When she first went in, she was there to pet cows, but while there, she noticed a pregnant dog and a bunch of Chinchillas. She ended up coming back to the sanctuary with a cage ready to foster a trio of Chinchillas while filming her Netflix TV show. Then, after the dog gave birth, she met Twigs. As she told Vogue Germany:

I got her when she was a puppy, as she was the runt of her litter. And, has kind of a funky eye, and was always sick, and she’s my daughter. And, we call her Twigs because when she sleeps she looks like a pile of twigs.

Jenna Ortega has also said that she likes having Twigs around because she’s constantly traveling for work. Having the dog has given her a “sense of home” because she gets to have an animal to welcome her.

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Ortega’s new movie, which was directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Amy Adams, is one of this year’s book-to-screen adaptations from a dystopian novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. It tracks the adventures of an Artificial Friend who gets chosen by a young girl named Josie to be her companion. You can see it in theaters on October 23. Here’s hoping Twigs makes more appearances on the press tour for Klara and the Sun, especially since she’s Ortega's own companion, friend, and adorable accessory.