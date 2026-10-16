Jenna Ortega Looked Sunny At The Klara And The Sun Premiere, But It Was Florence Pugh In The Showstopper

There are a few names that come to mind when I think of people who consistently rock showstopping looks. Jenna Ortega is one, and Florence Pugh is the other. So, to see them both step out to celebrate Klara and the Sun before its premiere on the 2026 movie schedule was such a fantastic fashion moment. Now, I can’t stop thinking about the Wednesday star’s sunny dress and the showstopping sheer gown that the Little Women actress rocked.

Jenna Ortega Was Giving Klara And Wednesday With Her Yellow Look

In Taika Waititi’s book-to-screen adaptation of Klara and the Sun, Ortega plays the titular bright and cheery artificial friend at the center of the story. It’s a very different character in comparison to the monotone and dark Wednesday Addams, and I’m excited to see how it highlights the actress’s range. Already, the movie’s press tour is showing off her range when it comes to her style, as she wore a lovely yellow gown with a delicate lace headpiece to the Klara and the Sun gala in London. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Well, she certainly brought the sun with this look, however, it's also giving a dash of Wednesday. I’m truly here for the fact that while it is a sunnier fit than we typically see from Ortega, it still has some of that gothic flair she’s known for thanks to the black lace detailing on the Torlowei slip.

However, while her bright ensemble was both beautiful and perfect for this event, we also need to take a moment to appreciate the incredible sheer gown Florence Pugh showed up in.

Florence Pugh Rocked A Showstopping Sheer Gown

Florence Pugh always brings her A-game to the red carpet (just take a look at the stunning Victorian gown she wore while promoting East of Eden), and she did it again here. While she’s not credited on Klara and the Sun, she did pull out all the fashion stops to support the film at its premiere, and that included sharing a new take on the sheer trend. Take a look:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress is by Rodarte, according to Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray , and the jewelry is by Bulgari. As you can see, this lovely gown is complemented by simple earrings and one ring. The actress’s hair is also done in a whimsical and flowy half-up, half-down do that’s perfect for this fairy-like dress.

Of course, as someone who frequently rocks spotlight-stealing naked dresses , it’s not shocking that Pugh brought the house down with this light blue, sheer, floral moment. And as someone who can pull off bold colors like chartreuse , it makes sense that she can also pull off a bold silhouette, like this one that features voluminous shoulders.

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Seriously, she looks like a fairy princess, and this outfit was my favorite look of the night.

Overall, Pugh and Ortega proved that they really are fashion icons at the Klara and the Sun premiere, and it made me even more excited to see the movie. So, you best believe I’ll be in the theaters on October 23, and in the meantime, I’ll be keeping an eye out for more stunning fashion moments from these two actresses.