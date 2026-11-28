Since McKenna Grace was cast as Maysilee for Sunrise on the Reaping , she's been showing her love for the franchise in true Panem fashion. Grace has been dropping a bunch of Hunger Games looks and dressing like Jennifer Lawrence during the 2026 movie release's promotional tour. The I, Tonya actress’ latest fashion choice was an amazing Mockingjay winged dress, and unfortunately for anyone looking to cosplay the fit, the designer confirmed it’s very pricey expensive.

One of the best ways that actresses have been promoting a movie they’re proud of is through method dressing, which has become a key aspect of celebrity fashion . As part of McKenna Grace’s fashion journey to channel The Girl on Fire, she showed up at the New York City premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping wearing a winged dress that took me back to Catching Fire. Take a look at The Hunger Games and Grace’s IG joint post of the beautiful, winged gown below:

Looking like a true Mockingjay right there! Wearing a custom Pamela Rolland gown, the Scream 7 actress looked incredible in the navy blue, bedazzled dress, which shone at the premiere. Of course, the dress’ standout feature has to be those gigantic custom wings, which look similar to the ones worn by Katniss in Catching Fire (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ) during her tribute interview.

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While Claudia Martin was the visionary behind the red carpet look, the stylist we have to thank for Grace's amazing wings is Molly Dickson. She’s the talented artist responsible for many of the Gifted actress' Hunger Games-inspired outfits, including Katniss’ famous white wedding dress . But, according to People's exclusive story about the look, designing that custom-winged fashion piece wasn’t cheap, and Marin estimated that 20% of her business income went into the materials alone.

With the custom wings costing customers between $1,500-$3,500, Claudia Marin said she had to make these custom wings herself, as, of course, the ones from the dystopian flick were CGI. So, that meant taking matters into her own hands and replicating those massive feathered wings herself. With pricey wings like these, I don’t think this would be a go-to cosplay costume for even the biggest fans (unless they believe these wings are worth every penny).

The process that went into designing Grace's wings started with patterning the wings' base out of foam and fabric so it’s shaped around Grace’s arms. Then, Marin sewed the fabric structure and added boning channels to thread wire for more support.

Finally, the designer hand-dyed batches of goose and silver pheasant feathers in different shades of blue, sewing and gluing each feather into place. While the final product of the winged gown looked absolutely eye-popping, Marin made it clear that designing it was anything but easy:

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Then I had a small panic attack, and then I just kept sewing and gluing feathers with the reference photo next to me until it was done.

Considering how expensiveness of this fashion endeavor, I can understand Marin being “terrified” that she’d run out of feathers while placing each feature in the right position to match both sides. Still, since Grace’s designer put in the grunt work, her recent red carpet outfit serves as an ode to sheer craftsmanship.