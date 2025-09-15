Jenna Ortega's Jeweled Top On The Emmys Red Carpet Is An A+ Look, Even if Wednesday Addams Might Not Approve

Jenna Ortega may be closely associated with all-black ensembles thanks to her role in Wednesday, but she's served some real looks that can be seen without a Netflix subscription. She sported a bejeweled look on the red carpet even though she's not one of the nominees at the 2025 Emmys, and I daresay her fans are going to love her more for it.

CinemaBlend is live-blogging all the big moments of the show and preparing for shocks, surprises, and comedic stylings of host Nate Bargatze (who has a devious plan for keeping speeches short). In the midst of all that, we were also watching the red carpet and couldn't help but be stunned by Ortega and her amazing outfit. Take a look:

I feel like all that time with Lady Gaga on the set of Wednesday Season 2 must've rubbed off on her sense of style, because that's giving the type of look you'd see on someone who once wore car parts on the red carpet. I love the vintage look of all the jewels, which look like they were taken out of an antique store.

Per Vogue, this is actually a deconstructed chandelier from Sarah Burton's Givenchy collection. Jenna Ortega completes the look with a low-waisted black maxi skirt, so it seems she couldn't leave her fictional character behind all the way. Other actresses wear black all the time without being likened to Wednesday Addams, but when she resembles the character, it's hard not to see her as the goth teen.

Jenna Ortega took the stage at the 2025 Emmys to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. The award ultimately went to Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt, which is available with a Max subscription for those who haven’t had a chance to see it yet. As for Ortega, check out her stunning outfit on the big stage as she prepared to give out the award:

(Image credit: CBS)

While she's not up for an Emmy this year, it isn't a long shot to think she'll be up for one come next year's ceremony. She was nominated for Best Lead Actress In A Comedy Series back at the 2023 show for Wednesday. Will she get the same honor when the Emmys return for 2026? I would hope so, but one can never predict who the voters will pick and snub!

Stick with CinemaBlend as we continue to cover the 2025 Emmys, and see who comes out on top! The pressure is on as celebrities try to maximize donations to charity, but whether they can exceed $100,000 remains to be seen.